Loblaw Companies Limited (LBLCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.65K Followers

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCPK:LBLCF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roy MacDonald - VP of IR

Richard Dufresne - Chief Financial Officer

Galen Weston - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets

Kenric Tyghe - ATB Capital Markets

Mark Petrie - CIBC Capital Markets

George Doumet - Scotia Bank, GBM

Michael Van Aelst - TD Securities

Emily Foo - BMO Capital Markets

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank

Chris Li - Desjardin Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Loblaw Companies Limited Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Roy MacDonald. Please go ahead.

Roy MacDonald

Great. Thanks very much, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Loblaw Companies Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. This morning, as usual, I'm joined by Galen Weston, our Chairman and President; and by Richard Dufresne, our Chief Financial Officer. And before we begin the call, I want to remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Loblaw's anticipated future results.

These statements are based on assumptions and reflect management's current expectations, as such, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulators. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the day they are made. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than what's required by law. Also, certain non-GAAP financial measures

