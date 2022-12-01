fmajor/E+ via Getty Images

Copper Price Outlook

Copper, which is traded in financial markets via copper futures expiring March 23 (HGH2023), has been downgraded by analysts on price targets.

Copper futures – March 23 (HGH2023) were trading at $4.1775 per pound at the time of writing, up 9.6% since the start of the year on the back of the Chinese government’s decision to lift all tightening measures under the “Zero Tolerance" policy against the COVID-19 virus previously imposed to fight the infection.

The decision was positively received by the market as the decision implies a recovery in metal demand when economic activity resumes, and the People's Republic of China is the world's largest copper consumer with a consumption rate of more than 5% of the total world copper volume available.

However, looking ahead, analysts see things differently as they expect the red metal to experience a lower price per pound going forward. The change in their vision is most likely due to the impact of expected recessionary pressures on copper demand as central banks hike interest rates against runaway inflation.

In fact, analysts expect copper prices to fall 3.3% to $4.04 a pound by the end of this quarter and 9.5% to $3.78 by the end of 2023.

Investors should adjust their portfolio exposure to US-listed copper stocks in line with expected lower copper prices as the price of these stocks will continue to reflect any commodity changes.

For Grupo México, S.A.B. de CV Possible Headwinds from Lower Copper Prices and Rising Political Tensions in Peru

Grupo México, S.A.B. de CV (OTCPK:GMBXF) could be on the list of copper stocks to pare somewhat in anticipation of the next wave of a bearish copper market as this company's business is heavily leveraged into the red metal.

Shares in Grupo México, S.A.B. de CV could also continue to face headwinds from the current political crisis in Peru, as the South American country hosts significant production for the company, in addition to being the second-largest producer of the metal in the world.

Grupo México, S.A.B. de CV in the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry

Grupo México, S.A.B. de CV is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico, and is involved in copper production. The company is also engaged in freight transportation and infrastructure activities.

Most of the consolidated revenues and EBITDA of Grupo México, S.A.B. de CV, let's say about 80% of the total, is generated by mining activities. Transportation accounts for another 19.5%, while infrastructure covers the remaining 0.5%.

The Mining division is highly exposed to changes in the copper price and changes in copper market fundamentals, as the production and sale of the red metal accounts for nearly 80% of Grupo México's total mining revenue and EBITDA.

But not only copper, as the mining division of Grupo México is responsible for the exploration and production of molybdenum (≈ 10% of total revenues and EBITDA), and other metals such as zinc, sulfuric acid and selenium in addition to precious metals such as silver and gold. Collectively, these secondary productions of metals account for the remaining 10% of Grupo México's total mining revenue and EBITDA.

The Transport division provides rail transportation services for the Agricultural, Automotive, Cement, Energy, Intermodal, Metals & Minerals, Industrial Products and Chemicals & Fertilizers sectors.

It operates approximately 10,225 km of the railroad network in 24 Mexican states through a portfolio of subsidiaries. This portfolio is composed of 74 percent interest in Ferrocarril Mexicano, S.A. de C.V., and two wholly owned subsidiaries which are Ferrosur, S.A. de C.V. and Florida East Coast Railway Corp.

The infrastructure division offers land and sea drilling services and engineering services.

The company has interests in 14 underground and open pit mines, 8 exploration projects, and 52 smelters, refineries and other assets in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador and Spain.

Mineral Projects

In the Sonora province of Mexico, the company is developing the following projects: a concentrator with an annual production capacity of 100,000 tons of zinc and 20,000 tons of copper, scheduled to come online this year; an open pit mine with 35,000 tons of copper in concentrates to come on stream next quarter and a conventional open pit mine with an annual capacity of 36,000 tonnes of copper cathodes that will start operations in 2024.

In Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, the company is developing a world-class copper deposit with an expected annual production of 190,000 tons of copper in addition to 105,000 ounces of gold.

In Peru, Grupo México is developing the following mineral projects: the Tia Maria project to produce 120,000 tons per year of copper cathode, and the Los Chancas project, a porphyry deposit, to produce 130,000 tons per year of copper and 7,500 tons of molybdenum from 2027.

In addition, the company is developing the Michiquillay Project in Peru, a world-class mining project expected to produce 225,000 tons of copper per year with an initial life of more than 25 years of operations beginning in 2029.

The Mexican Mining Company Relies Heavily on Copper

Fiscal Year 2022 operating results show that despite significant improvements in transportation and infrastructure, the year-over-year decline in copper prices and copper production had a strong impact on Grupo México's profitability.

Grupo México reported consolidated sales of $13.87 billion for the full fiscal year 2022, down 6.1% compared to the full fiscal year 2021.

That's because the mining division, which had revenues of $10.96 billion in 2022 (or ≈ 79% of consolidated total revenues), was down 9.3% year-over-year. The result reflected lower copper prices, which fell ≈ 5.4% year-on-year to an average price of $4.1 per pound, coupled with lower copper production, which fell ≈ 7.2% year-on-year to 1,006,934 tons of copper.

Among other metals, molybdenum fell 13.3% year-on-year to 26,240 tonnes in 2022 and zinc fell 10.4% to 60,010 tons. Ore grades did not develop as expected during metal production. Instead, year-over-year production of gold and silver was higher, but their contribution to Grupo México's overall profitability was marginal.

Additionally, a mine in Peru called Cuajone has been hit by two months of illegal disruption due to social unrest in the South American country. Since December 2022, "Peru" has been the scene of protests against the government of President Dina Boluarte.

Higher prices for molybdenum (up18.4% yoy) and zinc (up 16.2% yoy) as well as higher revenue from the transportation business (up 7.5% yoy to $2.71 billion) and infrastructure business (up 19.1% yoy to $664 million) were not able to compensate for the negative performance of Grupo México's copper division.

Lower production resulted in higher unit costs as fixed costs were distributed on a smaller basis and this combined with more expensive procurement of raw materials due to the crisis in Ukraine resulted in a 22% increase in net cash costs year-on-year to $1.02 per pound of copper in 2022.

Consolidated EBITDA declined more than 20% year-over-year to $7.14 billion in 2022, as the mining division's EBITDA fell 25.5% to $5.65 billion.

Thus, the EBITDA margin fell 900 basis points from 60.5% in 2021 to 51.5% in 2022.

Net income of $2.94 billion in 2022 was 20.7% lower than the net income of $3.71 billion in 2021. The profit margin fell 390 basis points from 25.1% in 2021 to 21.2% in 2022.

The Financial Condition

As of December 30, 2022, the balance sheet of Grupo México, S.A.B. de CV had $6.03 billion in cash and short-term investments, while total debt was $8.7 billion. Approximately 80% of Grupo México's total debt is denominated in US dollars, while 20% is denominated in pesos.

Grupo México's balance sheet looked solid, as evidenced by net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.4, compared to an industry median of 1.52.

Furthermore, according to the company, the debt has an extremely favorable maturity schedule, with each annual payment not exceeding $1 billion before the end of 2034. Also, 68% of the total debt is not due until 2035.

Poorly Performing Copper Mining Division Reflected in the Stock Price

The heavy reliance of Grupo México's operations on copper is reflected in the chart below, where Grupo México, S.A.B. de CV share price moves hand in hand with copper futures - March 2023 (HGH2023).

The two price curves are very similar and with the copper futures price down 5.5% over the past year, Grupo México, S.A.B. de CV lost more than 4%.

With copper expected to fall going forward, Grupo México shares should follow the same trend. As the commodity underperforms, the market will lower Grupo México's revenue and earnings growth prospects, which shouldn’t weigh positively on the share price.

But like the prices that will form in the commodity market, the amounts of copper Grupo México can supply to global demand are a function of sales and profits.

Regarding the copper that Grupo México can supply, the market will also consider the situation in Peru, the second largest metal producer in the world. Persistent social tensions due to popular dissatisfaction with the current government of Dina Boluarte pose a risk of further illegal mine blockades in the South American country.

Such disruptions to the company's operations can have a strong business impact, as seen in 2022 when the illegal mining blockades at the Cuajone mine were among the leading drivers of significantly lower revenues and EBITDA.

The Stock Valuation

Grupo México shares traded at $4.65 per unit as of this writing, giving it a market cap of $36.35 billion.

Shares were above the 200-, 100- and 50-day simple moving average lines but they were roughly on par with the middle point of the 52-Week Range of $3.11 to $6.13.

Technically, these price levels are not low. Of course, the comparisons above are not enough to determine whether it is time to remove some shares from the portfolio or keep the position intact.

Given future expectations for copper prices, which bode poorly for a bullish commodity, and the impact that the current political situation in Peru may have on Grupo México's sales volumes in 2023, these price levels may not reoccur for a while this year, so now investors could be prompted to sell some shares.

Lower analyst expectations for future copper prices due to recession fears and the difficult political situation in Peru will put downward pressure on the commodity. But while on a downward trend, the share price will continue to fluctuate as it follows cyclical moves in the price of copper, and the current cycle may have peaked somewhat.

Renewed recession fears are currently trying to push copper out of the current cycle and into a bearish cycle.

Recession fears, amid subsequent evidence that the US Federal Reserve [Fed] will continue its hawkish stance to curb persistent inflation, are weighing on the red metal's demand outlook and increasing the chances of lower copper prices in 2023.

Stronger-than-expected data from the S&P Global US Composite PMI, a measure of US business activity, fueled perceptions that the FED would have more leeway for further rate hikes.

The minutes of the Fed's February meeting were released on Wednesday, February 22, and showed that most members of the policy committee deemed a longer rate hike this year appropriate. Given that US inflation later proved much more resilient than market expectations, this translates into tighter monetary conditions going forward.

Another scenario that avoids a recession in the US economy or just sees a soft landing of the US economy after policy tightening, which would be positive for the red metal's price, does not seem likely at this point, but cannot be completely ruled out.

Conclusion

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de CV is one of the largest copper producers in the world with a strong asset base of mining operations in the leading producing countries.

The company is in a solid financial position to continue funding its mineral projects for future copper production.

The company is also a producer of other metals such as molybdenum and zinc and operates transportation and infrastructure divisions, but copper is its main source of income.

Shares of Grupo México, S.A.B. de CV follow the copper price trend so it moves through fluctuations and seems to have peaked now.

Investors may want to soften their position and take advantage of current levels which, given the current macro situation and some geopolitical factors, have very little chance of resurfacing in the next weeks.

