ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is set to report earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 on March 16, 2023, and I believe the shipping company will surprise to the upside.

There are several reasons why I believe this:

Container freight rates have now reached 2020 levels, and ZIM has a well-deleveraged balance sheet and consistent profitability.

ZIM stock also broke out after receiving an important rating upgrade from investment bank JPMorgan a few days ago.

While EBITDA and free cash flow are expected to fall YoY in 2023, ZIM remains a well-capitalized shipping company with long-term profitability and upside potential.

Technical Profile And Recent Stock Upgrade

I argued in 'ZIM Integrated Shipping: The Bottom Is In' that the shipping company's stock was in the process of bottoming out. ZIM did, in fact, form a solid bottom between $16-18 in December and January, but has recently broken out to the upside following a major stock upgrade from JPMorgan.

The bank upgraded ZIM from Neutral to Overweight, with a price target of $30.40, representing a 40% increase in the shipping company's stock.

ZIM's stock price increased 6% as a result of the rating change and JPMorgan commenting positively on the company’s robust cash value.

ZIM Stock Price (Stockcharts.com)

Ocean Freight Rates, After Tumbling 80%, Are Back At Pre-Covid Levels

Of course, there is no guarantee that ZIM will present strong earnings in a market that has struggled with falling spot rates for container shipping for the majority of 2023. There is also no guarantee that ZIM will make an accurate forecast for EBITDA or free cash flow in 2023.

With that said, ocean shipping rates have now returned to pre-Covid levels, and while spot rates may fall further in the short term, I believe the market has made its peace with pricing in a 2023 shipping industry recession.

Ocean Shipping Rates (ZIM Integrated Shipping Services)

ZIM Is Well-Prepared For A Recession

ZIM has very little net debt, which may be the company's strongest suit, as it will be much easier to navigate a recession than some of its peers with higher debt loads. The shipping company reported only $250 million in net debt, resulting in a net debt to market value ratio of around 10%, which is extremely low.

ZIM also easily covers its debt service payments with free cash flow, so even if the company's free cash flow shrinks in a 2023 recession, the company won't have to worry about its interest payments.

In the nine months ending September 2022, ZIM paid just $156.8 million in interest expenses while recording free cash flow of $4.75 billion.

Cash Generation (ZIM Integrated Shipping Services)

ZIM Has Been Consistently Profitable

Despite the fact that container spot rates fell rapidly in 2022, reflecting declining consumer demand, ZIM was able to maintain consistent profitability between January and September.

ZIM's consistent profitability has been supported by strong average freight rates of $3.6K per container. Fourth quarter results are expected to be lower than 3Q-22 results, but ZIM should remain profitable.

Earnings And Revenue History (ZIM Integrated Shipping Services)

Valuation Implies A Very High Margin Of Safety

Profits for the shipping company are expected to be $3.05 per share on average for the December quarter, but only $0.55 per share for the March quarter.

Surprisingly, the market forecasts total profits of $0.24 per share in 2023, down from an estimated $37.33 per share in 2022, owing primarily to freight contracts resetting at lower rates. This means that the market expects ZIM to lose all of its 2022 profits in 2023, which I believe is a particularly negative assumption.

Earnings Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

Why ZIM May See A Lower Valuation

Spot rates continue to be a source of concern for ZIM. The shipping company relies on forward contract rates, which are determined by market expectations as reflected in spot prices.

So long as the market expects a major recession to hit the global economy, spot and forward rates may fall in 2023, leading to double-digit declines in EBITDA and free cash flow.

My Conclusion

ZIM is scheduled to report earnings on March 16, 2023, and I believe the shipping company has a good chance of beating profit estimates.

Yes, the shipping company is expected to produce lower EBITDA and free cash flow as the industry enters a slump in 2023, but ZIM has assets that are more valuable to investors than pure profit growth. ZIM has almost no net debt and has been free cash flow positive throughout the first nine months of 2022.

Spot rate sensitivity is a downside risk for free cash flow and EBITDA, but this is true for all shipping companies. With a bottom forming and positive analyst commentary generating support, I believe ZIM has the potential to deliver a double-digit total return in the next 12 months.