Houston-based Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) released its fourth-Quarter and full-year 2022 Results on January 20, 2023.
Note: I have followed SLB quarterly since December 2018 with 17 articles and counting. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on October 25, 2022.
SLB reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share, beating once again analysts' expectations. It significantly increased from the $0.41 per share a year ago.
Also, Schlumberger posted total quarterly revenues of $7,879 million, up the year-ago quarter’s $6,225 million.
It was a solid quarterly result reflecting vigorous business activities in land and offshore resources in North America and Latin America.
Schlumberger’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, up from $0.175 the previous quarter.
CEO Olivier Le Peuch said in the conference call:
we sustained growth momentum through the fourth quarter, delivering strong revenue growth and further margin expansion, both sequentially and year-over-year. The quarter was characterized by very strong activity growth in the Middle East and offshore and was augmented by robust year-end sales in Digital.
I own SLB stock, which is...
...my preferred company in the oilfield services segment due to its vast expertise and eclectic business spread equally worldwide.
I continue to view the stock as a long-term option and have owned a long-term position for many years.
However, the oilfield-services sector is less rewarding than the E&P industry and quickly shifts from a successful investment to a more non-inspiring one without sufficient time to adapt to the new paradigm.
We are now in 2023, and it is evident that the business will not deliver the same return and could rapidly turn sour depending on the oil and gas prices.
A savvy investor must quickly recognize the first signs of trouble and adopt a trading/investing strategy that fits the challenge ahead. A quick look at oil and gas prices, which are crucial for the business, tells us what we may experience soon.
The basic principle is that the company generates revenues by increasing drilling contracts and services that could be quickly affected by a turnaround worsening in H2 2023.
The oil sector has experienced a gigantic rally in 2022 but is cooling down significantly, as shown in the chart above.
The strategy that fits such pivoting situations is to trade LIFO around a long-term position. I think trading 60% entire position is the most adapted strategy with cyclical stocks. It protects you from excessive ups and sector and provides an extra-gain non-negligible while waiting for a new rebound.
As shown below, Schlumberger has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), Baker Hughes (BKR), and Halliburton (HAL) quite significantly. SLB is up 33% on a one-year basis.
|Schlumberger
|
4Q21
|
1Q22
|
2Q22
|
3Q22
|
4Q22
|Total Revenues in $ Billion
|6.23
|5.96
|6.77
|7.48
|7.88
|Net income in $ Million
|
601
|
510
|
959
|
907
|
1,064
|EBITDA $ Million
|1,425
|1,294
|1,808
|1,256
|1,539
|EPS diluted in $/share
|
0.42
|
0.34
|
0.67
|
0.63
|
0.74
|Cash flow from operating activities in $ Million
|1,932
|131
|408
|1,567
|1,614
|CapEx in $ Million
|465
|344
|320
|382
|669
|Free cash flow in $ Million
|1,467
|-213
|88
|1,185
|945
|Total cash $ Billion
|3.14
|2.65
|2.82
|3.61
|2.89
|Total LT Debt in $ Billion
|14.20
|14.09
|13.85
|13.35
|13.23
|Dividend per share in $
|0.125
|0.175
|0.175
|0.175
|0.25
|Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million
|1,442
|1,434
|1,436
|1,414
|1,440
Source: Company release.
Schlumberger recorded a 26.6% increase in revenue year over year and up 5.4% over the 3Q22. Net income was $1,064 million or $0.74 per diluted share compared with $601 million or $0.42 in 4Q21.
Schlumberger also sold an additional portion of its Liberty Energy (LBRT) oilfields services shares, which generated $218 million of net proceeds during the quarter. SLB currently owns a 4.9% interest in Liberty.
Schlumberger CEO Oliver Le Peuch said in the press release:
we sustained growth momentum through the fourth quarter, delivering strong revenue growth and further margin expansion, both sequentially and year-over-year. The quarter was characterized by very strong activity growth in the Middle East and offshore and was augmented by robust year-end sales in Digital.
Revenues were significantly higher sequentially, especially for the International business. However, all regions delivered a higher revenue QoQ, as shown below:
CFO Stephan Biguet said in the conference call:
All divisions posted sequential revenue growth led by Digital & Integration and Reservoir Performance. From a geographical perspective, North America revenue grew 6% sequentially, while international revenue grew 5%, led by the Middle East.
Revenues totaled $1,012 million, up 14% from last year. The higher contributions came from better revenue from Asset Performance Solutions in Ecuador and a strong demand for exploration data and digital sales in North America and internationally.
Revenues rose 21% year over year to $1,554 million. This quarter, the solid profit was again due to solid land and offshore activities.
Revenues increased 36% from last year's quarter to $3,229 million, up from 3,084 million last year. The increase was due to robust offshore drilling activities in Latin America with higher profit margins.
Revenues were $2,215 million, up 26% from last year. Production systems recorded higher sales from new projects and increased product deliveries, particularly in Europe/CIS/Africa, North America, and Latin America.
In 2023, Schlumberger expects a $2.5-$2.6 billion for the full-year CapEx, up from the $2.3 billion indicated in 2022.
Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The difference is how the CapEx is calculated. Schlumberger used a CapEx, including investments in APS projects and multi-client. I used a CapEx of $669 million.
Trailing 12-month free cash flow was $2,005 million, and 4Q22 free cash flow was $945 million from $1,185 million in 3Q22.
Schlumberger's board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. It is a dividend yield of 1.91%.
CFO Stephane Biguet said in the conference call:
we ended the year with net debt of $9.3 billion. This represents an improvement of approximately $400 million sequentially and $1.7 billion compared to the end of 2021. This also represents our lowest net debt level since the first quarter of 2016. Consequently, our net debt-to-EBITDA leverage is now down to 1.4.
SLB forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $61 and support at $52.5.
Ascending channel patterns or rising channels are short-term bullish in that a stock moves higher within an ascending channel, but these patterns often form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns. The ascending channel pattern is often followed by lower prices,
As I said in my investment thesis, I suggest trading short-term LIFO for about 50% of your position. I recommend selling partially between $60 and $61 and potentially waiting for a test at $62.55 in case of solid momentum to sell another portion.
Conversely, it is reasonable to accumulate when the stock experiences weakness between $53.3 and $52, with lower support possible at $44.6.
2022 was a golden year for oilfield services, but 2023 will not be as exciting, and I believe the business will drop significantly with oil and gas considerably from their tops.
Trading LIFO is an excellent way of trading your long core position. It means that you are selling first your recent purchases and keeping your older position for a higher level. It will reward you with a much higher profit while reducing your risk significantly.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade short-term SLB and own a long-term position, as explained in my article.
Comments (1)