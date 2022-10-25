Schlumberger: Solid Earnings But An Uncertain Future Ahead

Summary

  • Schlumberger Limited recorded a 26.6% increase in revenue yearly and up 5.4% over the 3Q22. Net income was $1,064 million or $0.74 per diluted share.
  • 2022 was a golden year, but 2023 is not. Looking at oil and gas prices, it is clear that the exuberance is gone.
  • Schlumberger’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, up from $0.175 the previous quarter.
  • I recommend accumulating Schlumberger stock on any weaknesses between $53.3 and $52, with lower support possible at $44.6.
Schlumberger Trailer

JesusFernandez32/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Houston-based Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) released its fourth-Quarter and full-year 2022 Results on January 20, 2023.

Note: I have followed SLB quarterly since December 2018 with 17 articles and counting. This new article is a quarterly

Chart

SLB Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SLB Brent and NG 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Schlumberger revenue chart

SLB Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Schlumberger revenue details

SLB Quarterly per region 3Q22 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

The Middle East/Asia and Europe/Africa regions are critical. North American revenues represent only 20.7% of the total revenue.
Schlumberger Middle East and Asia region

SLB 4Q22 revenues per region (Fun Trading)

Schlumberger revenue per segment

SLB 4Q22 revenues per segment (Fun Trading)

As we can see, the Well construction segment is the most influential for the company and represents 41% of the company's revenue.

Chart

SLB Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Schlumberger net debt

SLB Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

The long-term debt (including current) was $12,226 million at the end of December 2022, up from $14,195 million in 4Q21. SLB should focus on reducing the debt even more while the business is doing well. However, we see above that good progress has been made since 3Q20.

SLB Technical Chart

SLB TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: the chart has been adjusted for dividends.

Comments (1)

