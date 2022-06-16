Targa Resources: Solid Q4 Results, But Dividend Disappointment

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Marketplace

Summary

  • Targa Resources Corp. showed very strong YOY cash flow growth in the most recent quarter.
  • This was driven by rising natural gas processing volumes and the Lucid Energy acquisition.
  • The company is likely to post further cash flow growth over the next twelve months as four new natural gas processing plants come online.
  • The company has been improving its balance sheet and now sits at under 4.0x leverage.
  • Targa Resources Corp. can easily afford to increase its dividend, and it is disappointing that it has not done so.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

On Thursday, February 22, 2023, midstream giant Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) announced its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results. At first glance, investors could be somewhat turned off by these results as the company missed the revenue expectations of analysts, although

TRGP 5-Day Chart

Seeking Alpha

TRGP NGL Pipeline Volumes

Targa Resources

TRGP Q4 2021 vs Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA

Targa Resources

TRGP Dividend History

Seeking Alpha

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.47K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends during the morning of February 23, 2023. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act upon it.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.