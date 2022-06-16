onurdongel

On Thursday, February 22, 2023, midstream giant Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) announced its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results. At first glance, investors could be somewhat turned off by these results as the company missed the revenue expectations of analysts, although net income was significantly better than a year ago. The market generally seemed pleased with these results, though, as TRGP stock price spiked on the earnings release:

Seeking Alpha

Overall, Targa Resources continued the trend that we have been seeing across the midstream sector of strong earnings results, although Targa Resources did not show as much of a year-over-year improvement as many other midstream firms. Despite this, though, there are many things to like in these results and Targa Resources has solid growth prospects going forward. Thus, there may be some reasons to buy the stock today, despite it being quite a bit off the level that we saw prior to the earnings announcement.

It is a bit disappointing that Targa Resources did not increase its dividend in light of its strong cash flow, so the company only offers a 1.85% yield at the current price. That is much lower than the yield that this company possessed in the years prior to the pandemic so hopefully, we will eventually see some improvement here.

Earnings Analysis

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company’s earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Targa Resources’ fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report:

Targa Resources brought in total revenues of $4.5547 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. This represents a 16.30% decline over the $5.4416 billion that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $551.3 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $91.5 million operating loss that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Targa Resources transported an average of 502,300 barrels of natural gas liquids per day during the reporting period. This represents a 16.06% increase over the 432,800 barrels of natural gas liquids per day that it transported on average during the equivalent period of last year.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $655.5 million in the current quarter. This represents a substantial 55.81% increase over the $420.7 million that the company reported last year.

Targa Resources reported a net income of $318.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares very favorably to the $313.0 million net loss that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that every measure of financial performance showed improvement compared to the prior-year quarter, with the notable exception of revenue. This has little to do with crude oil prices, although they were generally higher than in the equivalent quarter of last year. I pointed this out in a recent article. The biggest reason for this is that Targa Resources is not particularly affected by crude oil prices. Rather, the company’s pipeline operation uses a “toll road” business model.

In short, liquids and natural gas producers enter into long-term contracts with Targa Resources for the transportation of their hydrocarbon products. They compensate Targa Resources based on the volume of resources that the company handles, not on their value. As noted in the highlights, Targa Resources transported significantly more natural gas liquids through its pipelines in the fourth quarter of 2022 than it did in the prior-year quarter:

Targa Resources

Thus, this business unit should have produced higher revenue than in the fourth quarter of 2021. In fact, that was the case as the company reported that it collected $479.4 million in midstream fees during the most recent quarter compared to $416.5 million a year ago.

The company’s year-over-year revenue decline was caused mostly by natural gas prices being lower than a year ago. One aspect of Targa Resources’ business model is the processing of natural gas, which operates under a margin-based business model. This is similar to the way an oil refinery makes money as Targa Resources purchases the natural gas, processes it, and then sells it at a higher price. This causes the company’s revenues to fluctuate with natural gas prices but since the difference between unprocessed and processed natural gas prices tends to remain stable, this business unit still enjoys a great deal of cash flow stability. As cash flow is the most important thing for us as income investors, this is nice to see.

Despite the decline in revenue, Targa Resources saw its adjusted EBITDA increase significantly year-over-year. In the most recent quarter, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $840.4 million, which represents a 47.28% increase over the $570.6 million that it reported in the prior-year quarter:

Targa Resources

As everyone that has followed the midstream sector for a long time likely knows, adjusted EBITDA is one of the most important measures of financial performance for these companies. This is a non-GAAP measure that essentially tells us the pre-tax cash flow generated by the company’s operations. The increase was driven by steep increases in the company’s operating margin in both the gathering & processing segment and the pipeline transportation unit, although the gathering & processing segment had a larger increase year-over-year. Targa Resources attributes this to higher natural gas volumes and a full-quarter contribution from an acquisition that it made in the Permian Basin in the middle of 2022. According to the earnings press release,

“Targa reported fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $840.4 million, representing a 9% increase compared to the third quarter of 2022. In the Gathering & Processing segment, lower sequential adjusted operating margin was driven by lower commodity prices offset by higher natural gas inlet volumes across Targa’s Permian systems and a full quarter contribution from the Company’s Delaware Basin acquisition, which closed with an accounting effective date of August 1, 2022.”

The Permian Basin acquisition that Targa Resources is referring to is the mid-2022 acquisition of Lucid Energy for $3.55 billion. I discussed this acquisition in previous articles on Targa Resources and predicted that it would be a source of growth for the company in the second half of 2022. We certainly see that reflected in the very strong cash flow growth that the company reported compared to the prior-year quarter. This is because Lucid Energy already had a number of contracts with upstream producers prior to the purchase. This allowed Targa Energy to conduct the acquisition at a 7.5x multiple, which admittedly is not a great multiple, but it is still better than if the company was making a speculative purchase that had no contractual backing. It will take the acquisition many years to pay for itself, though.

Targa Resources is not resting on its laurels with its overall strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company still has a few more growth projects in various stages of development that should boost its cash flows over the coming two years. One of these is the construction of the Legacy II and Greenwood natural gas processing plants in the Permian Basin. Each of these plants has a planned capacity of 275 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, so the completion of both plants will increase Targa Resources’ natural gas processing capacity by 550 million cubic feet per day. This is combined with the Midway and Wildcat II plants currently under construction to boost the company’s capacity by an impressive 1.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. These four plants are expected to come online starting in the second quarter of 2023 until the first half of 2024 so we should expect the four of them to provide the company with incremental growth as they come online over the twelve months.

The nicest thing about these four new natural gas processing plants is that Targa Resources has already secured contracts from its customers for their use. The reason why we like to see this is that it ensures that Targa Resources is not spending an enormous amount of money to construct new infrastructure that nobody wants to use. In addition to this, Targa Resources likely has a reasonable estimate of how profitable these projects will be and thus it can be certain that it will earn an acceptable return on its upfront capital investment. Unfortunately, Targa Resources has not yet disclosed the return that it expects, but most midstream projects pay for themselves in under six years so that is probably a reasonable estimate here.

Financial Considerations

It is always important to investigate the way that a company finances itself before making an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. This is usually accomplished by issuing new debt and using the money to repay the existing debt, which can cause a company’s interest expenses to increase following the rollover in certain market conditions. That is something that can be a very real concern today because the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening regime is unlikely to change anytime soon. In addition to this, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. Thus, an event that causes a company’s cash flows to decline may push the company into financial distress if it has too much debt. While midstream companies like Targa Resources tend to have remarkably stable cash flows, this is still a risk that we should not ignore.

The usual method that we use to measure a midstream company’s debt load is its leverage ratio, which is also known as the consolidated debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. This ratio essentially tells us how many years it would take the company to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. As of December 31, 2022, Targa Resources had a consolidated debt of $11.5364 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $2.9011 billion over the trailing twelve-month period ending on that date. This gives the company a leverage ratio of 3.98x as of the end of the fourth quarter. That is a reasonable level as Wall Street analysts generally consider anything below 5.0x to be acceptable. However, many midstream companies have managed to get their ratios down under 4.0x in the two years since the pandemic as they work to reduce their dependence on the capital markets for financing.

It is nice to see that Targa Resources is now part of this group, as the company’s debt has been a problem for it since I started coverage of the company nearly five years ago. Targa Resources expects that this ratio will decline over the course of 2023 due to rising cash flow and limited capital spending, which would be nice to see. However, its ratio today is quite acceptable and any improvement will be a bonus.

Dividend Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why many of us invest in midstream companies like Targa Resources is the high dividend yields that they tend to possess. Although Targa Resources has boasted high yields in the past, this is not currently the case as its 1.85% yield is well below the sector average. This is mostly due to the stock’s appreciation over the past two years as well as the fact that the company’s current $0.35 per share quarterly dividend remains well below the level that the company had prior to the pandemic:

Seeking Alpha

Targa Resources has given no indication of when it will raise its dividend from the current level. The fact that it did not increase it along with this earnings release is disappointing, particularly given the company’s strengthening balance sheet. If the company were to return to its pre-pandemic dividend of $0.91 per share, it would yield 4.76% at the current stock price so we can probably not count on this one being a high-yield midstream company anytime soon. At the moment, the only real reason to buy the stock is because of the company’s near-term growth potential. It is worth noting, though, that Targa Resources does still have a higher yield than the S&P 500 Index (SP500) today.

As is always the case, we want to make sure that the company can afford to maintain its current dividend. After all, we do not want to be the victims of a dividend cut since that would reduce our incomes and almost certainly cause the share price to decline.

The usual way that we judge a midstream company’s ability to pay its dividend is by looking at a metric called distributable cash flow. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by a company’s ordinary operations and is available to be distributed to the common stockholders. As stated in the highlights, Targa Resources reported a distributable cash flow of $655.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Targa Resources has 226.3 million common shares outstanding, so the dividend costs the company $79.205 million per quarter. That gives the company a dividend coverage ratio of 8.28x. That is easily the highest dividend coverage ratio in the sector, and it is clearly well above the 1.20x that Wall Street analysts typically consider being reasonable and sustainable. Overall, Targa Resources should have no difficulty maintaining its dividend at the current level.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Targa Resources' fourth quarter results were quite solid. They showed the strength that we have been seeing across the midstream sector as well as the company’s significant growth potential. Targa Resources has been making significant efforts at improving its financial strength over the past two years, which we see in the strong leverage ratio here. The company’s dividend is the only real complaint here, as it is far lower than the company can actually afford, and it would be nice to see Targa Resources Corp. reward its shareholders with an increase.