Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 6:16 PM ETHillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.65K Followers

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Koehler - VP, IR and Treasury

Doug Cahill - Chairman, President, and CEO

Rocky Kraft - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lee Jagoda - CJS Securities

Reuben Garner - Benchmark

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies

Brian Butler - Stifel

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Full-Year 2023 guidance presentation for Hillman Solutions Corporation. My name is Kyle and I'll be your conference call operator today.

Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that today's presentation is being recorded and simultaneously webcast. The company's earnings release and presentation were issued this morning. These documents and a replay of today's presentation can be accessed on Hillman's Investor Relations Website at ir.hillmangroup.com. Please note, that the company expects to file its Form 10-K on Monday, February 27.

I would now like to turn the call over to Michael Koehler with Hillman.

Michael Koehler

Thank you, Kyle. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. I am Michael Koehler, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining me on today's call are Doug Cahill, our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Rocky Kraft, our Chief Financial Officer. We will begin today's call with an overview of Hillman's differentiated strategy, some operational and financial highlights for the year, followed by a quick business update. Then Rocky will give a financial overview of Q4 and 2022 as well as our full-year guidance for 2023.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind our audience that certain statements made on today's call may be considered forward-looking and are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.