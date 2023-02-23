Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Q4 2022 Earnings Call and Virtual Investor Day Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 6:17 PM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.65K Followers

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Virtual Investor Day February 23, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Wallace – Vice President-Investor Relations

David Morken – Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Bartolo – Chief Operating Officer

Daryl Raiford – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan McWilliams – Barclays

Tom Blakey – KeyBanc

Meta Marshall – Morgan Stanley

Matt Stotler – William Blair

Will Power – Baird

Ryan Koontz – Needham

Pat Walravens – JMP

Tyler Radke – Citibank

Quinton Gabrielli – Piper Sandler

Mike Walkley – Canaccord Genuity

Sarah Wallace

Welcome to Bandwidth's Inaugural Investor Day. Thank you for joining us virtually today. I'm Sarah Wallace, Bandwidth's Vice President of Investor Relations. We have an exciting agenda focused on Bandwidth's key differentiators, our long-term strategy and the opportunity ahead. In a moment, you'll hear from David Morken, our Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He'll share Bandwidth's origin story, vision and strategy. Anthony Bartolo, Chief Operating Officer, will elaborate on operationalizing our vision; and Daryl Raiford, our Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our recent financial performance, our capital allocation strategy, and how it all comes together in our long range plan.

At the end of our speaker presentations and closing remarks, we will have a live question-and-answer session with today's presenters covering the Investor Day content as well as our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings, which we released earlier today. All of the materials we'll present today, including the speaker video presentations, and the accompanying slides will be available on our website shortly after the event.

Before we begin the presentations, I would like to remind you that statements made today, including any statements regarding goals for our financial performance, over the next three years, may contain forward-looking information, so typical safe harbor and risk factors apply. Please

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.