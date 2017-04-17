urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

Diversification is in important strategy to take when investing in the stock market. Putting all of your eggs in one basket, especially when it's one company's stock, is a bad idea. If that one egg cracks, you'll have a big financial mess.

Diversification can involve buying a basket of individual companies on your own, or it can involve purchasing an ETF or a mutual fund that allows you to own small portions of a basket of companies through a single purchase. Diversification can also take a geographical track. Some personal finance gurus or investment professionals argue that it's a good idea to invest in international companies that lie outside the US market.

Dave Ramsey is a popular personal finance personality who has help many people get out of debt. This does not mean that everyone has to or even should agree with his investment advice, however. Ramsey recommends putting all of your investment dollars into mutual funds, to include putting 25% of your investments into international mutual funds.

Warren Buffett tends to disagree with Ramsey on the issue of international stocks, however. At least for the average retail investor, Buffett argues that investing in a simple S&P 500 fund would suffice for adequate success with low expenses.

This is not to say that investing only in US-based stocks fails to provide international exposure. If you've ever visited a foreign country, it quickly becomes apparent that there are many US companies that do quite a bit of business outside the 50 states. Coca-Cola (KO) is the most popular soft drink company in the world, and as of 2019, it was sold in all but two countries. Those were Cuba and North Korea. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Coke suspended operation in the Russian market in protest, as well.

International ETFs

KO is not the only company that has massive overseas operations. There are others. I've eaten at McDonald's (MCD) in multiple European nations, for example, and when I lived in Lithuania for a few months, there were plenty of American brands on store shelves there. I ate Kellogg's (K) Frosted Flakes frequently. This is not uncommon in other nations throughout the world. Therefore, it is possible to get international exposure entirely through a diversified basket of US stocks.

However, there are those who might want to diversify a bit more and purchase international companies. ETFs exist to meet this market demand. One such ETF, among others, that focuses on large-cap companies is the iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO). The ETF exists to provide "exposure to a broad range of large international companies in developed and emerging markets," according to the fund's homepage.

The fund has 102 holdings, and they include some of the major large-cap companies around the globe. However, the international diversification might not be quite as deep is it might seem at first glance. This becomes apparent through a quick perusal of the companies the fund holds.

Of the top 10 holdings in IOO, nine are US-based companies. Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is the first company that's not based in the US, and it comes in at the 10th-largest holding in the fund, making up less than 2% of the fund's total investment.

Indeed, nearly one-fourth of the fund is made up of shares from just two companies: Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Overall, the top 10 holdings make up nearly 48% of the fund's value, which means that roughly 46% of the value is held in just nine US companies.

IOO Returns

When looking at the home page for the iShares Global 100 ETF, the fund has returned 9.85% per year over the past decade as of December 31, 2022. This is not horrible, but an investment into an S&P 500 (SPY) fund returned more. One example is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which returned 12.64% on an annualized basis over the past 10 years.

Dividends are not likely a major concern for those investing in broader market index funds, as there are many major large-cap companies that pay either no dividend or a very minuscule dividend yield. IOO performs a bit better than VOO on this front, however. The current (as of January 31, 2023) yield on IOO is 1.72%, while it is 1.57% for Vanguard's S&P 500 fund. It would take a massive investment in either to provide a terribly meaningful stream of dividend income.

VOO has the benefit of paying out quarterly, whereas IOO pays out only twice per year. Therefore, those who are interested in more frequent cash flows from their investments might opt for the Vanguard fund. However, the overall return of an investment in IOO will further be hampered by the higher expense ratio. Vanguard charges only three basis points (0.03%) for its fund, whereas iShares charges 40 basis points (0.40%). Over time, the greater expense in IOO will compound and likely cause the overall return to diverge even more.

Conclusion

The iShares Global 100 ETF can provide a bit of international exposure in excess of a simple S&P 500 fund. However, that has not really paid off in better returns over the past decade. There are those that feel that international stocks are poised to outperform US companies over the next several years. However, there have been similar calls in the past. IOO is still heavy on US-based companies, so even if this belief that international companies will outperform in the near term is accurate, this fund will still be dragged down by its very hefty US component. Those who want to invest in international stocks might be better served investing in a fund that excludes US-based stocks. For these reasons, I am not likely to invest in IOO.