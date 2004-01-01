Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

By Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance).

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that has a stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of total return that consists of both capital appreciation and current income. It primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion. Almost half of its assets are invested in the U.S. equity markets, while the remaining is distributed over equities listed in markets abroad, and some fixed income securities. The fund also invests in foreign exchange currencies.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund's overall portfolio has been able to generate strong yield. Annual average total return over the long term is also quite high. At present, the fund has an asset base of $220 million. Per-share net asset value is currently $16.58. However, the fund is currently trading at $15.56 per share, which is a 6.15 percent discount from its net asset value.

Return of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund is Higher than its Peers

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund generated an annual average return of 13.5 percent. This return is arrived at after accounting for negative 20.5 percent return during the last year. Thus, over the long term, the fund was able to generate a high total return, which surpasses the returns of some similar funds like Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT), Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO), etc. Testing my "7 Factor Model for Evaluating Global Funds" will thus be quite interesting to analyze this fund.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund benchmarks its performance against the MSCI World Index. The MSCI World Index is made up of more than 1500 large-cap and mid-cap stocks across 23 stock markets of economically advanced nations. The index covers almost 85 percent of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each of those 23 markets. These holdings also provide investors with exposure to most relevant global equities, and as a result reduces portfolio risks. The fund also generates strong yields. Average yield during the past 10 years has been almost 10 percent, and yield generated during trailing-twelve-months is 9.25 percent. Moreover, the fund offers monthly payout, and has been doing so since 2004.

LGI’s Portfolio is Dominated by Healthcare, Technology & Financial Stocks

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund’s equity portfolio has some sought-after stocks and a large group of relatively less popular stocks. Only stocks from technology and healthcare sectors are known to everybody. Such stock included Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), Accenture plc (ACN), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), etc. Investments in the healthcare sector were made in large-cap pharma stocks such as Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV).

These stocks generated positive price growth over the past 5 years, and barring AMZN and JNJ, prices of all other stocks grew by more than 50 percent. However, the last 12 months have been disappointing, and only MSI was able to generate a price growth of more than 3.5 percent. We all know how the broader market has performed over the past one year, and how bad it was for the pharmaceutical and technology stocks. But, when it comes to the financial and industrial sectors, we can see a bit of a different picture. Major investments like Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCPK:WOLTF) (OTCPK:WTKWY), Aon plc (AON), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), and RELX PLC (RELX) - all have posted positive, although low price, growth over the past six months. Over the past five years, as expected, all these stocks generated strong growth within a range of 34 percent and 144 percent.

In addition to stocks and bonds, Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund is also one of the few global funds that actively trades the foreign exchange component. With the dollar outperforming most of the other global currencies and interest rate is creating pressure on returns, I believe that the current economic scenario is conducive for foreign currency investments.

Over the years, returns of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund were roughly consistent with expectations. This fund is blessed with a lot of positive performance metrics, but most metrics are relatively insignificant or too common. However, all the benefits combined together creates a strong case as an overall balanced, less riskier, high-yielding sustainable fund. Its yield and total returns are perhaps something that makes it a standout performer. Discounts, which always attract investors who wish to buy at a low price, again are favorable at present. Overall, Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund does generate excitement.

Investment Thesis

I find the Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund to be lucrative according to my "7 Factor Model for Evaluating Global Funds." By applying the "7 Factor Model for Evaluating a Fund," I try to analyze whether a fund fulfills some minimum requirements such as assets under management ("AUM") of $200 million, current market price of $5, annual average yield of 4 percent, and is adequately diversified. All these requirements are duly met. LGI’s portfolio is inclined towards equities from technology, healthcare, and financial sectors. It is composed of large-cap stocks, fixed income securities, and foreign exchange. Its portfolio also is well-diversified geographically. This deep diversification enables LGI to diversify its risk. Diversification of portfolio risk becomes the fifth determining factor.

The remaining two factors are the degree of discount from its current NAV, and sustainability of its current level of yield. At present, the fund is trading at a discount of 6.4 percent, and its current yield seems to be sustainable. This confidence can be derived from those factors combined - deeply diversified portfolio, low level of portfolio risk, and strong capital gains generated by the component securities over the years. Over the long run, price growth of its top equity investments are strong enough, which not only helps in generating a strong yield, but also enables it to generate average total return within a range of 10 to 20 percent. In my opinion, Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund is suitable for both income-seeking as well as growth-seeking investors.