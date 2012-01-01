John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In good times, earnings growth and valuations for Indian small-cap stocks tend to outperform their large-cap counterparts, as reflected in the outperformance of the iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) through the post-COVID period. Yet, even with the strong ETF performance over the last two years, the underlying SMIN valuation continues to trail its large-cap counterpart, the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA). Thus, gaining higher beta exposure via SMIN makes sense, particularly with the Indian government most recently unveiling a pro-growth, capex-driven budget that should reignite earnings, particularly for industrials, where SMIN retains an outsized exposure.

While domestic liquidity conditions have tightened in line with monetary policy, higher government spending and increased fund inflows should more than offset the headwinds. And with the RBI (i.e., the Reserve Bank of India or the Indian central bank) setting a high bar for near-term inflation estimates following the latest hike, the likelihood of inflation numbers undershooting and forcing a pause is much higher as well. All in all, exposure to smaller market-cap companies in India makes a lot of sense at this juncture.

Data by YCharts

Fund Overview – A Low-Cost but Relatively Concentrated Vehicle for India Exposure

The US-listed iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF seeks to broadly track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the MSCI India Small Cap Index, a market cap-weighted index comprising the small-cap segment of the Indian market or ~14% of the free float-adjusted market cap of Indian equities. The ETF held ~$276m of net assets at the time of writing and charged a 0.74% expense ratio, making it one of the more cost-effective options available to US investors looking to access Indian equities. A summary of key facts about the ETF is listed in the graphic below:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

As reflected in the chart below, the fund's sector allocation is heavily concentrated on the following sectors - industrials (20.2%), materials (19.6%), financials (15.1%), consumer discretionary (12.7%), and health care (9.8%). On a cumulative basis, the top five sectors accounted for a combined 77.5% of the total portfolio.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

In contrast to the concentrated sector exposure, the fund is well spread out across 390 holdings. The largest holdings are Delhi-based Indian hospital chain Max Healthcare (1.9%), technology services company Persistent Systems (1.4%), automotive manufacturer Ashok Leyland (1.2%), and engine manufacturer Cummins India (OTC:CMQMY) (1.1%). The top five holdings account for ~7% of the overall portfolio, so investors prioritizing single-stock diversification will find this one of the better Indian ETFs in the market.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

On a YTD basis, the ETF has declined by 3.3% but has compounded at an impressive 8.1% pace since its inception in 2012; by comparison, the large-cap equivalent, INDA, compounded at 5.9% over the same period. Fund distribution runs semi-annually, but given the minimal trailing yield, this isn't a great fit for income-focused investors.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Benefiting from a Budget Tailwind

India's pre-election budget was pro-growth as anticipated, with the central government committing to a significant step up in public capex despite also targeting a consolidation of the fiscal deficit by next year. The key to making the math work is a sizeable cut in subsidies for free grain and fertilizer, though the lower global fertilizer prices mean the net impact should be neutral. A large portion of the budget will be allocated to the middle-class – measures include tax concessions in the form of a lower surcharge rate and higher tax rebates, equating to a very prudent ~0.1% of GDP. Also benefiting are small/medium businesses via lower indirect taxes for manufacturing, as well as lower customs duties and more favorable changes in the duty structures for various goods. Additionally, there will be an additional credit guarantee limit of INR2tn for small/medium businesses, so small-cap stocks and, by extension, SMIN are likely to benefit.

Bloomberg

All in all, the latest capex outlay, which typically has a high multiplier, fulfills the government's strategic priority to revive growth and job creation in the aftermath of COVID. And even though capex at the central government has nearly doubled since 2019, the fiscal deficit remains on track to narrow this year. Whether the government can balance its consolidation targets with projections for more large capex increases (~60bps higher as a % of GDP next year) is less certain, though, and may ultimately prove to be pre-election rhetoric. Still, the outsized infrastructure allocation and the approval of another 50-year capex-related loan to the states bode well for the industrial-heavy iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF.

Less Valuation Pressure as RBI Hikes Near an End

Beyond the fundamentals, the relative performance of small-cap stocks vs. their large-cap peers will also hinge on liquidity measures. Having already withdrawn much of the COVID-driven policy accommodation through the pandemic, the RBI is now in a tightening cycle. As a result, valuations have been pressured despite earnings still holding up well through the recent hikes. There is light at the end of the tunnel, though – while the RBI again hiked by 25bps at its most recent meeting, the lofty bar for growth (6.4%) and inflation (5.3%) in FY24 means the likelihood of inflation surprising lower and triggering a pause is high. The RBI's oil price assumption of $95/bbl also strikes me as conservative. And with the RBI already clearing >300 bps of hikes over the last year, we are likely nearing an unfavorable point in the growth/inflation tradeoff.

A Higher Beta Play on the India Growth Story

With the recent pre-election budget set to reignite earnings, particularly for SMIN's largest exposure, industrials, we could be set for another year of small-cap outperformance. In addition to the support from a step up in government capex spending, monetary policy could also surprise favorably - the elevated near-term inflation projection by the RBI significantly lowers the bar for inflation to surprise lower, leaving ample room to pause. And with the underlying SMIN valuation also lagging below its large-cap peer, INDA, investors stand to benefit both ways (multiple expansion and higher earnings) heading into next year's election.