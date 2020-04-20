VDE: Energy Stocks Face Their Greatest Bull Market Threat

Feb. 23, 2023 8:12 PM ETVanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.55K Followers

Summary

  • The US energy sector is facing challenges today as lower commodity prices and rising costs threaten the rebound in profitability.
  • In the short term, most energy stocks will see EPS decline due to lower product prices, but more excellent production cuts could cause shortages to return.
  • Oil refiners benefit from a rebound in crack spreads, benefiting the industry despite its higher valuations.
  • Oil and gas explorers and producers are at the most significant risk as the commodities decline toward breakeven levels.
  • The Vanguard Energy ETF appears lackluster overall, with individual energy stocks offering superior risk-reward potential.
Bull and bear with crude oil isolated on white background 3D render

FeelPic

Energy stocks have been in a bull market since energy prices began to rise in 2020. Most fossil fuel commodities have stagnated or declined since last spring, but the energy sector, as seen in the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.55K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.