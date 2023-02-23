AXA SA (AXAHY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 7:32 PM ETAXA SA (AXAHY), AXAHF
AXA SA (OTCQX:AXAHY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Buberl - Group Chief Executive Officer

Frederic de Courtois - Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Alban de Mailly Nesle - Group Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Cohen - Chief Executive Officer of AXA France

Antimo Perretta - Chief Executive Officer of Europe & LATAM

Scott Gunter - Chief Executive Officer of AXA XL

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Sinclair - Bank of America

Good afternoon, and welcome to AXA's 2022 Full Year Results Presentation. Thanks to those who are here in person, and welcome also to those following us on the webcast. Presenting our results today is our Group CEO, Thomas Buberl, our Group Deputy CEO, Frederic de Courtois; and our Group CFO, Alban de Mailly Nesle. We also have in the room, the CEO of AXA France; Patrick Cohen, the CEO of AXA Europe and LATAM; Antimo Perretta and the CEO of AXA-XL Scott Gunter. After the presentation, we'll have a short Q&A session, not a short, we'll have a Q&A session. We'll first take the questions in the room, and then we'll go to the questions on the webcast.

Thomas Buberl

Thank you very much, Anne, and a very warm welcome also from my side to you in London and everybody on the webcam. We are here today to present the full year results 2022. And as you have seen this morning when we published it, AXA has delivered a very strong performance across the whole board. The group is in very good shape.

When we look at the key highlights, € 7.3 billion group underlying earnings, which is plus 4% relative to last year. And if you were to look at the proper organic development without the pieces that

