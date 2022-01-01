This article was written by
Tweedy, Browne Co. LLC is a $13.5 billion dollar investment partnership based on the Graham-Dodd approach to value investing. The managers buy equities that are trading at a significant discount to intrinsic value, thus creating a "margin of safety." They sell investments when they feel prices have approached the intrinsic value and there are better alternative investments with greater margins of safety.
The firm was founded by Forrest Berwind Tweedy in 1920 as Tweedy & Co., a dealer in closely held and inactively traded securities. The firm's 85-year history is grounded in undervalued securities, first as a market maker, then as an investor and investment advisor. Pictured at left: Christopher H. Browne, Managing Director.
