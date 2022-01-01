Tweedy, Browne Fund Q4 2022 Commentary

Summary

  • Tweedy, Browne Company LLC provides investment advisory services. The Company offers portfolio management, financial planning, and consulting services for individuals, institutions, partnerships, pension and profit-sharing plans, charitable foundations, trusts, and offshore funds. Tweedy, Browne serves investors in the U.S.
  • All four Tweedy funds finished calendar year 2022 in the red, three of the funds significantly outperformed their broad-based benchmark indices.
  • The Funds’ portfolios remain defensively positioned in a diversified group of better businesses.
  • We believe non-US equities have only rarely been as attractively valued as they are today.
  • While this has caused great angst with investors and led to greater market volatility, it is inour view precisely the kind of market environment that can present pricing opportunities to disciplined, price sensitiveinvestors who have longer term time horizons.

COMMENTARY | Q4 2022
115

Tweedy, Browne Co. LLC is a $13.5 billion dollar investment partnership based on the Graham-Dodd approach to value investing. The managers buy equities that are trading at a significant discount to intrinsic value, thus creating a "margin of safety." They sell investments when they feel prices have approached the intrinsic value and there are better alternative investments with greater margins of safety. The firm was founded by Forrest Berwind Tweedy in 1920 as Tweedy & Co., a dealer in closely held and inactively traded securities. The firm's 85-year history is grounded in undervalued securities, first as a market maker, then as an investor and investment advisor. Pictured at left: Christopher H. Browne, Managing Director. Visit Tweedy, Browne (http://tweedy.com/)

