Infinera Corporation (INFN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 8:05 PM ETInfinera Corporation (INFN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.66K Followers

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amitabh Passi - Head of Investor Relations

David Heard - Chief Executive Officer

Nancy Erba - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Henderson - Needham

Andrew King - Rosenblatt Securities

George Notter - Jefferies LLC

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Joe Cardoso - JPMorgan

Fahad Najam - Loop Capital

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Dave Kang - B. Riley

Jim Suva - Citi

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Infinera Corporation Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. After today's prepared remarks, we will take your questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to hand things over to Mr. Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Amitabh Passi

Thank you, Lisa. Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Infinera's Fourth Quarter of fiscal 2022 conference call. A copy of today's earnings and investor slides are available on the Investor Relations section of the website. Additionally, this call is being recorded and will be available for replay from our website.

Today's call will include projections and estimates that constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements related to our expectations regarding our business model and strategy, market opportunities and trends, competition, customers; capacity growth; the shifting open architecture; market adoption of coherent optical engines; our ability to ramp ICE6 and increase vertical integration; the potential for Infinera as new subsystems products to drive market expansion; increase Infinera's profitability; and improve Infinera competitiveness in the future.

Expectations also regarding industry wide supply chain challenges and the macroeconomic environment, projected year-over-year drivers of demand, revenue, gross margin, operating expenses and operating margin, future investments in our direct sales force, our ability to sell higher margin products to existing customers of line systems and Infinera's financial outlook for the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.