Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 8:10 PM ETPenumbra, Inc. (PEN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.66K Followers

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jee Hamlyn-Harris - Investor Relations

Adam Elsesser - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Maggie Yuen - Chief Financial Officer

Jason Mills - Executive Vice President-Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank

Michael Sarcone - Jefferies

David Rescott - Truist

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Mike Matson - Needham

Shagun Singh - RBC

Samantha Kurtz - Piper Sandler

Lei Huang - Wells Fargo

Bill Plovanic - Canaccord

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Kathy, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Penumbra Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce Ms. Jee Hamlyn-Harris Investor Relations for Penumbra. Ms. Hamlyn-Harris, you may begin your conference.

Jee Hamlyn-Harris

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us on today's call to discuss Penumbra's earnings release for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. A copy of the press release and financial tables, which include the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation, can be viewed under the Investors tab on our company website at www.penumbrainc.com.

During the course of this conference call, the company will make forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial performance, commercialization, clinical trials, regulatory status, quality compliance and business trends.

Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties, including those referenced in our 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is scheduled to be filed with the

