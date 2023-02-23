MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 8:29 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)
MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Cathcart - IRO

Pedro Arnt - CFO

Osvaldo Gimenez - CEO, Mercado Pago

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Ruben - Morgan Stanley

Irma Sgarz - Goldman Sachs

Marcelo Santos - JPMorgan

Robert Ford - Bank of America.

Thiago Macruz - Itau

Geoffrey Elliott - Autonomous

Jamie Friedman - Susquehanna International Group

Marvin Fong - BTIG

Joao Soares - Citi

Kaio Prato - UBS

Neha Agarwala - HSBC

Deepak Mathivanan - Wolfe Research

Stephen Ju - Credit Suisse

John Colantuoni - Jefferies

Richard Cathcart

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the MercadoLibre Earnings Conference Call for the Quarter-ended December 31, 2022. Thank you for joining us. I'm Richard Cathcart, Investor Relations Officer at MercadoLibre.

Today, we will share our quarterly highlights on video, after which we'll begin our live Q&A session with our Chief Financial Officer, Pedro Arnt; and President of our FinTech business, Osvaldo Gimenez.

Before we go on to discuss our results for the fourth quarter of 2022, I remind you that management may make and this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. So please refer to the disclaimer on screen, which will also be available in our earnings materials on our Investor Relations website and our Form 10-K for the year ended 2022.

With that, let's begin with a summary of our results.

Pedro Arnt

Hi, everyone. I'm happy to share the key messages about MercadoLibre's performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the year as a whole. We're particularly pleased to have been able to deliver an attractive combination of growth and profitability throughout the year. Alongside strong operational KPIs and market share gains all while sustaining a high level of investment in products and technologies. We've successfully navigated a challenging environment, and we've reached new records across

