TEGNA: Positive Trends, 2 Buy Scenarios For Adaptable Investors

Feb. 23, 2023 10:09 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)
Six-Five Research profile picture
Six-Five Research
115 Followers

Summary

  • Two buy scenarios for short-term and/or long-term gains. Overall win for adaptable investors.
  • Positive trends in the ratio analysis of TEGNA's financial statements shows a good value if the trajectory continues.
  • Dividend history of 30 years is an added bonus for investor returns.
  • Undervalued current pricing based on DCF analysis.
  • Competitive price compared to their peer group.

Directional choices arrow signpost

-Antonio-

Thesis - Buy

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) shows positive trends and attributes for investors based off multiple quantitative parameters like ratio analysis, DCF analysis, and when compared to their peer group. They have a low beta indicating less correlation to

TGNA business profile

Business Profile (Author)

TGNA Liquidity ratios

Liquidity Ratios (Author)

TGNA capital structure

Capital Structure (Author)

TGNA efficiency ratios

Efficiency Ratios (Author)

TGNA profitability ratios

Profitability Ratios (Author)

TGNA dupont analysis

Dupont Analysis (Author)

TGNA DCF

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis (Author)

TGNA dividend data

Dividend Data (Author)

TGNA Comparable Company Analysis - Equity Valuation

Comparable Company Analysis - Equity Valuation (Author)

TGNA Comparable Company Analysis - Enterprise Valuation

Comparable Company Analysis - Enterprise Valuation (Author)

TGNA Equity Valuation - Football Field

Equity Valuation - Football Field (Author)

TGNA Enterprise Valuation - Football Field

Enterprise Valuation - Football Field (Author)

This article was written by

Our goal at Six-Five Research:Perpetually Educate, Think Logically, Consider Risk, Act Rationally, Invest Wisely, Be Patient & RepeatUse a variety of quantitative and qualitative analysis to form investment perspectives for readers.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TGNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

