BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 9:10 PM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.66K Followers

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 23, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Lentz - Head of IR

Brent Bellm - CEO

Robert Alvarez - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Scott Berg - Needham

Daniel Reagan - Canaccord

Samad Samana - Jefferies

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley

Ken Wong - Oppenheimer & Co

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the BigCommerce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers presentation there will be question and answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Daniel Lentz, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Daniel Lentz

Good afternoon, and welcome to BigCommerce's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after today's market close.

With me are BigCommerce's President, CEO and Chairman, Brent Bellm; and CFO, Robert Alvarez.

Today's call will contain certain forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning financial and business trends, our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and our guidance for the first quarter of 2023 and the full year 2023. These statements can be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, intend, plan, believe, seek, committed, will or similar words. These statements reflect our views as of today only and should not be relied upon as representing our views at any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any duty to update these statements.

Forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.