Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 9:14 PM ETTravere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX)
Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Naomi Eichenbaum - VP, IR

Eric Dube - President, CEO & Director

Jula Inrig - Chief Medical Officer

Christopher Cline - CFO

Peter Heerma - Chief Commercial Officer

William Rote - SVP, Research & Development

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Harrison - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Maurice Raycroft - Jefferies

Joseph Schwartz - SVB Securities

Lachlan Hanbury-Brown - William Blair & Company

Antonio Arce - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Carter Gould - Barclays Bank

Liisa Bayko - Evercore ISI

Alexander Thompson - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Guyn Kim - Piper Sandler & Co.

Laura Chico - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Travere Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update. Today's conference call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Naomi Eichenbaum. Please go ahead, Naomi. Thank you.

Naomi Eichenbaum

Thank you, Rachel. Good afternoon, and welcome to Travere Therapeutics' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Call. Thank you all for joining us. Today's call will be led by our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Eric Dube. Eric will be joined in the prepared remarks by Dr. Jula Inrig, our Chief Medical Officer; Peter Heerma, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Chris Cline, our Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Bill Rote, Senior Vice President of Research and Development, will join us for the Q&A session.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that statements made during this call regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of

