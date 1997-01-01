SPS Commerce: Robust Fundamentals Should See It Shine Through Choppier Macroeconomic Waters

Feb. 23, 2023 10:19 PM ETSPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)
Verdant Peak Research profile picture
Verdant Peak Research
426 Followers

Summary

  • SPS has a decade of growing revenues, profits, and cash flows.
  • It has a marquee client base and doesn't price its offering on a per-transaction basis, meaning it should be less sensitive to the shifting retail climate than one may assume.
  • While SPSC stock has a good amount of future growth already priced in, the relatively cheaper cash valuation and overall fundamental picture still make this a buy in my book.

Harbor colorful containers

kokouu

Overview

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is a supply chain automation software company. They leverage a proprietary electronic data interchange (EDI) capability to allow automated communication between retailers, distributors, and suppliers. The firm's technology allows for what is normally a manual and heterogenous set of purchasing

Spscommerce.com 2.23.23

Spscommerce.com 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

SeekingAlpha.com SPSC 2.23.23

St. Louis Fed Advance Retail Sales 2.23.23

St. Louis Fed Advance Retail Sales 2.23.23

Spscommerce.com 2.23.23

Spscommerce.com 2.23.23

Spscommerce.com 2.23.23

Spscommerce.com 2.23.23

This article was written by

Verdant Peak Research profile picture
Verdant Peak Research
426 Followers
Equity long/short. Value and growth investing with a focus on technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.