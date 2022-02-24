Editas: The Potential Of Gene Editing Technology And The Risks Of A Lackluster Pipeline

Feb. 23, 2023 10:39 PM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)
Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
22 Followers

Summary

  • If EDIT-101 continues to show positive results, it has the potential to become the first-ever gene-editing therapy approved for a genetic disease.
  • Editas has established collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb and Juno Therapeutics, to develop innovative gene-editing therapies for a range of diseases.
  • Editas Medicine has no approved products in its commercial portfolio. Both EDIT-101 and EDIT-301 are in early to mid-stage development and far from commercialization.
  • Editas recently decided to pause enrollment in the BRILLIANCE study for EDIT-101, which has hurt the stock severely.
  • Assuming an 11% WACC, a 0% TGR, and using Capital IQ estimates, EDIT's share implies an 80% upside by 2033, according to a DCF valuation.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Adrian Nunez as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Female studying DNA samples. Computer screens with DNA sequences

janiecbros

Picture from the slides

Company Presentation

Picture from their slides

Company Presentation

Copy and Pasted from their slides

Company Presentation

Copy and Pasted from their slides

Company Presentation

Created on excel and pasted a picture

Author's Data

I created this on excel and pasted image

Discounted Cash Flow (Author's Data)

Created on excel

Author's Data

I created this on excel, and pasted the image

Author's Data

This article was written by

Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
22 Followers
I am a value investor looking to create meaningful analyses on underfollowed stocks. Fun fact, I am fully bilingual in Spanish and English.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.