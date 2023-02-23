Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 9:56 PM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.66K Followers

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vivian Tong - Head of US Investor Relations

Anthony Tan - Chief Executive Officer

Peter Oey - Chief Financial Officer

Alex Hungate - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pang Vittayaamnuaykoon - Goldman Sachs

Venugopal Garre - Sanford C. Bernstein

Alicia Yap - Citigroup Inc.

Varun Ahuja - Credit Suisse

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us today. My name is Bailey, and I will be your conference operator for this session. Welcome to Grab's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will turn it over to Vivian Tong to start the call. Please go ahead when you're ready.

Vivian Tong

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Grab's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. I'm Vivian Tong, Head of U.S. Investor Relations for Grab. And joining me today are Anthony Tan, Chief Executive Officer; Alex Hungate, Chief Operating Officer; and Peter Oey, Chief Financial Officer.

During the call today, Anthony will discuss our key strategic and business achievements, followed by Alex, who will provide operational highlights, and Peter will share details of our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Following prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions where Anthony, Peter and Alex will respond to the Q&A.

As a reminder, today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about the company's future business and financial performance. These statements are based on our beliefs and expectations as of today. Actual events and results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including macroeconomic, industry, business, regulatory and other risks, which are described in our Form F-1 registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

We do not undertake any obligation to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.