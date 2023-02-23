Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 10:04 PM ETCryoport, Inc. (CYRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.66K Followers

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Fromer - Managing Partner-KCSA

Jerrell Shelton - Chief Executive Officer

Robert Stefanovich - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Sawicki - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Almisry - SVB Securities

Matt Stanton - Jefferies

John Sourbeer - UBS

David Larsen - BTIG

David Saxon - Needham & Company

Jacob Johnson - Stephens

Yuan Zhi - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Cryoport's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will start in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the format presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Todd Fromer, from KCSA Strategic Communications. Please go ahead.

Todd Fromer

Thank you, operator. Before we begin today, I would like to remind everyone that, this conference call contains certain forward-looking statements. All statements that address our operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate occurring in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions, and not on information currently available to our management team.

Our management team believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, because such statements speak only as of the date when made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update, or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, or future events or otherwise except as required by law.

In addition forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.