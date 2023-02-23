Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 10:11 PM ETKura Oncology, Inc. (KURA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.66K Followers

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Pete De Spain - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Troy Wilson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Doyle - Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Chang - SVB Securities

Roger Song - Jefferies Group LLC

Peter Lawson - Barclays

Li Watsek - Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Bradley Canino - Stifel Financial Corp.

Eva Privitera - Cowen Inc.

Reni Benjamin - JMP Securities LLC

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Kura Oncology’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Pete De Spain. Thank you. You may begin.

Pete De Spain

Thank you, Rob. Good afternoon and welcome to Kura Oncology’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 conference call. Joining me on the call are Dr. Troy Wilson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Doyle, our Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Dr. Stephen Dale, our Chief Medical Officer is also with us and available to answer questions.

Before I turn the call over to Dr. Wilson, I’d like to remind you that today’s call will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Such statements represent management’s judgment as of today, and may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Please refer to Kura’s filings with the SEC, which are available from the SEC or on the Kura Oncology website for information concerning risk factors that could affect the company.

With that, I’ll now turn the call

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.