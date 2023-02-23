Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 10:18 PM ETUpland Software, Inc. (UPLD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.66K Followers

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 23, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jack McDonald - Chairman and CEO

Mike Hill - CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rackers - Needham

Robert Dee - Truist

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum

Jake Roberge - William Blair

Alex Sklar - Raymond James

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Upland Software Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question and answer session. Instruction will be given at that time. The conference call will be recorded and simultaneously webcast at investor.uplandsoftware.com, and a replay will be available there for 12 months.

By now, everyone should have access to the fourth quarter 2022 earnings release, which was distributed today at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. If you've not received the release, it's available on Upland's website.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Jack McDonald, Chairman and CEO of Upland Software. Please go ahead, sir.

Jack McDonald

All right. Thank you and welcome to our Q4 2022 earnings call. I'm joined today by Mike Hill, our CFO. On today's call, I will start with our Q4 review, and then we will be discussing our new comprehensive growth plan. Following that, Mike will provide some insights on the Q4 numbers and our guidance, and then we'll open it up for questions.

But before we get started, Mike, could you read the safe harbor statement.

Mike Hill

Yes. Thank you, Jack. So during today's call, we will include statements that are considered forward-looking within the meanings of securities laws. These statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially. A detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties are contained in our annual report

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.