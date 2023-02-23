Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 10:29 PM ETCallon Petroleum Company (CPE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.66K Followers

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 23, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Smith - Director, IR

Joe Gatto - President and CEO

Dr. Jeff Balmer - SVP and COO

Kevin Haggard - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Phillips Johnston - Capital One

Paul Diamond - Citi

John Annis - Stifel

Tim Rezvan - KeyBanc

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Callon Petroleum Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kevin Smith, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Kevin Smith

Thank you, Regina. Good morning, and thank you for taking the time to join our conference call. With me on today's call are Joe Gatto, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Jeff Balmer, SVP and Chief Operating Officer; and Kevin Haggard, SVP and Chief Financial Officer. During our prepared remarks, we may reference our fourth quarter and full year earnings press release, our 2023 outlook news release and our supplemental slides, all of which are available on our website at www.callon.com.

Today's call will include forward-looking statements that refer to estimates and plans. Actual results could differ materially due to risk factors noted in our presentation and in our periodic SEC filings. We will also refer to some non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe help to facilitate comparisons across periods and with our peers. For any non-GAAP measures we reference, we provide a reconciliation to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure. You may find these reconciliations in the appendix to the earnings presentation slides and in our earnings press release, both of which are available on our website. Following our prepared remarks, we will

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.