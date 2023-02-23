Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 10:35 PM ETGuardant Health, Inc. (GH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.66K Followers

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Alex Kleban – Vice President-Investor Relations

Helmy Eltoukhy – Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

AmirAli Talasaz – Co-Chief Executive Officer

Mike Bell – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dan Arias – Stifel

Max Masucci – Cowen

Tejas Savant – Morgan Stanley

Derik De Bruin – Bank of America

Jack Meehan – Nephron

Julia Qin – JPMorgan

Puneet Souda – SVB Securities

Matt Sykes – Goldman Sachs

Dan Leonard – Credit Suisse

Patrick Donnelly – Citi

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Guardant Health Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Call. My name is Sam, and I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now turn the call over to Alex Kleban. Alex, please go ahead.

Alex Kleban

Thank you. Earlier today, Guardant Health released financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Joining me today from Guardant are Helmy Eltoukhy, Co-CEO; AmirAli Talasaz, Co-CEO; and Mike Bell, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during this call, management will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties appears in the section entitled forward-looking statements in the press release Guardant issued today. For a more complete list and description, please see the Risk Factors section of the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This call will also

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.