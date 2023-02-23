NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 10:36 PM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.66K Followers

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Tong - EVP and General Counsel

Dickerson Wright - Chairman and CEO

Edward Codispoti - CFO

Alex Hockman - President, COO & Director

Ben Heraud - COO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Martin - ROTH Capital Partners

Chris Moore - CJS Securities

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets

Andy Wittmann - Baird

Michael Feniger - Bank of America

David Marsh - Singular Research

Mark Riddick - Sidoti

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss NV5's financial results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022.

Joining us today are Dickerson Wright, Chairman and CEO of NV5; Edward Codispoti, CFO of NV5; and Richard Tong, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at NV5. I would now like to turn the call over to Richard Tong.

Richard Tong

Thank you, operator. Welcome everyone to NV5's Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Before we proceed, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about the company's future business and financial performance. These are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are included in today's presentation slides and our reports on file with the SEC.

During this call, GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed. A reconciliation between the two is available in today's earnings release and on the company's website at www.nv5.com. Please note that unless otherwise stated, all references to fourth quarter 2022 comparisons are being made against the fourth quarter of 2021 and reference to full year 2022 comparisons are being made to full year 221. In this presentation, NV5 has included certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.