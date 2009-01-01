L1 Capital - Amazon: What Is Going On

Summary

  • The share price of Berkshire Hathaway has fallen 50% multiple times - so, Amazon’s 50% share price decrease in 2022 has laudable historical company.
  • Investors are concerned with four key issues.
  • We expect a gradual improvement in operating efficiencies as Amazon beds down the massive expansion in its fulfillment and logistics network over the past few years.
  • We still expect robust growth by AWS, but the business is not macro immune and will also be impacted by a slowdown from customers in the technology sector, particularly less established businesses.
  • Our analysis suggests Amazon is making significant losses on initiatives that are not core to Amazon’s existing operations.

Amazon.com – so what is going on?

“You shouldn’t own common stocks if a 50% decrease in their value in a short period of time would cause you acute

Changes to Amazon’s minimum wages

Source: Amazon and L1 Capital International.

Share-based compensation and SBC as a % of revenue

Source: Amazon and L1 Capital International.

Shipping and fulfilment costs as a % of total Amazon revenue, ex AWS

Source: Amazon and L1 Capital International. Source: Amazon and L1 Capital International.

Subscription services (including Prime), advertising and other revenue as a % of total Amazon revenue, ex AWS

Source: Amazon and L1 Capital International. Source: Amazon and L1 Capital International.

AWS revenue and revenue growth

Source: Amazon and L1 Capital International.

AWS operating profit and operating profit margins

Source: Amazon and L1 Capital International.

