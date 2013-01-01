Taro Pharmaceutical: Stagnating Growth At 1.6% Trailing Earnings Yield, Rate Hold

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • Taro Pharmaceutical's quarterly numbers came in with very thin growth at the operating and bottom-lines given the impact from settlement charges.
  • Price erosion in its U.S. generics business continues to be a headwind.
  • Question is, does the stock represent value at these compressed multiples.
  • We sought to understand the same, and found the data supports a neutral view.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Israeli-based pharmaceutical companies are at the forefront of innovation and drug development globally. Not all opportunities are created equal, however. For those investors restricted to investing in U.S. exchanges, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (

r

Data: Updata

r

Note: All figures are shown in $mm'. (Data: Author, adapted from TARO Q3 financial results)

r

Data: Seeking Alpha, see: "Profitability"

4

Data: Author, using data from TARO SEC Filings

r

Data: Seeking Alpha, TARO, see: "Ratings"

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.58K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.