DocuSign's (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock looks attractively priced after the collapse from its higher, and its push further into the entire lifecycle of the agreement process through its CLM solutions looks promising. That said, 2023 is a transition year, and investors could need to be patient.

Company Profile

DOCU is a provider of electronic signature solutions. Its anchor product is its DocuSign eSignature product, which allows agreements to be signed electronically on a variety of devices. The company offers different additions to fit the needs of various industries, regions, and organizational sizes. It also offers add-ons for identity verification, SMS delivery, notarization, dynamic forms, and industry and country-specific capabilities.

In addition to its core DocuSign eSignature product, DOCU also offers Contract Lifecycle Management or CLM solutions that help automate the workflows across the entire agreement process, before and after the signature. The company has several CLM products including Gen, CLM Essentials, CLM and CLM+.

The company's Insight product, meanwhile, uses AI to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses. Its Analyzer add-on to this product is designed to help customers better understand potential risks before signing a document.

DOCU also has several industry specific offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate, Rooms for Mortgage, DocuSign Federal, and Life Sciences Modules. Rooms for Real Estate, for example, will help brokers manage the entire real estate transaction digitally, while the Life Science Modules will support compliance with the FDA's 21 CFR Part 11 regulations.

The company's products are sold as a subscription. Pricing is based on the functionality that customers require as well as how many "Envelopes" are provisioned. DOCU considers an "Envelope" to be a digital container that can send one or more documents for signature or approval to one or more recipients.

The company primarily sells its subscriptions through a direct sales force. However, it will also use a variety of partners, resellers, and system integrators as well. It also has a self-service platform through its website that includes a free 30-day trial.

Opportunities

One of DOCU's biggest opportunities is to continue to expand beyond its core signature product to manage the entire lifecycle of the agreement process through its CLM solutions, as well as to continue to offer other innovative solutions. CLM is a smaller part of DOCU's business, but it's been growing nicely and has a large end market.

Discussing DOCU's CLM offering at the Needham Growth Conference last month, CFO Cynthia Gaylor said:

"So CLM is doing well. It's certainly been a bright spot. Customers who use Signature are eager to find high ROI products and expand with us. But it's still early days. It's still pretty small, but it's a big market opportunity. And similar to Signature it's a big untapped market opportunity."

Continued innovation is also paramount and competitors continue to add features similar to those offered by DOCU. One new product the company is looking to add is web forms. It's currently in beta, but will allow customers to transition to a guided web-native experience from a PDF-centric offering.

Discussing innovation at the Needham Growth Conference, Gaylor said:

"So really focusing on innovation around the product is important. And so let me give you some examples. Like when you think about do DocuSign, many people think to about signature. I think more and more people are thinking about the broader agreement, workflow as we've built out the platform and the products around it. "When you think about signature alone, it is a very unique product in the sense that the basic eSignature is a basic use case, but what we've built around product innovation and what people can do with the product is quite large. And so not only is it easy to use, it has a comprehensive application set where we're embedded. We have embedded APIs with over 400 partners. So we're embedded in other workflows. That's a lot of where our innovation is. The ecosystem is quite important to that. "And then we're really innovating around kind of the trusted brand kind of across the board. And so making sure that identity, things like identity products like notary can really succeed. And so when we think forward, we're really thinking about how do we continue to innovate to really stay ahead of the innovation curve."

The company has historically done well with its land and expand strategy, as evidenced by its strong net dollar retention figures. This is done by both expanding from single departments to entire organization, but also through additional product uptakes. DOCU really needs its solution set to become engrained into organizations and CLM and other innovations can certainly help with that.

Company Presentation

The company believes its products have a TAM of $50 billion, about half of which is e-signature. Sitting around $5 billion in revenue, DOCU still has room to expand in its core e-signature market, but attaching CLM and other adjacent areas is what can really power the company moving forward.

International also looks like it can be a nice opportunity. This market is in the earlier stages of e-signature adoption, and DOCU plans to invest heavily in international markets this calendar year.

Company Presentation

Risks

DOCU has a great e-signature product, but it is widely viewed as a single-product company. Meanwhile, the company has said that competition has been increasing and that rivals are starting to offer similar features that it introduced a few years ago. For SaaS companies to be highly successful, it is usually good to see them break out of being reliant on one product for the bulk of their revenue.

DOCU saw some pull-forward in demand with its product given the impact of COVID, causing revenue to accelerate when much of the world was on lock-down. However, revenue growth has recently slowed as much of the world has come out of the pandemic. The company says there are still many companies that don't use and electronic signature products, and noted that while it has 1.3 million customers, there are tens of millions of companies around the world.

The macro environment is another risk. The company said in Q3 that customers are certainly more closely scrutinizing their spending and budgets. Some e-signature heavy industries such as mortgages and real estate have also seen pretty big slowdowns.

Valuation

SaaS companies are generally valued based on a sales multiple given their high gross margins and the companies wanting to pump money back into sales and marketing to grow.

On that front, DOCU is valued at a P/S ratio of about 4.5x based on the FY 24 (ending January) consensus for revenue of $2.69 billion. Based on the FY25 consensus of $2.92 billion, it trades at a P/S multiple of 4.1x.

On a PE basis, it trades at around 27.5x the FY24 consensus of $2.18.

In the past, the company has often traded at over 12x LTM sales. However, revenue growth is slowing from 35-50% a year to expected high-single-digit growth over the next two years.

DOCU Trailing P/S Multiples (FinBox)

Conclusion

When the growth at SaaS companies slow, the stocks can really take a hit, and DOCU certainly saw this as its stock came crashing down from its highs in late 2021. The stock has rebounded from its lows, but it's still below pre-pandemic levels.

FinBox

DOCU is trying to right-size the ship with new CEO Allan Thygesen, who comes over from Google (GOOG). It recently announced it was laying off -10% of its employees, following a -9% cut to its workforce in September.

I think DOCU has a great product and an opportunity to push further into its customers with its CLM offering. And while the transition to e-signature accelerated during the pandemic, the secular trend is still in place.

The stock's valuation is also attractive in my view. I think 2023 could very well be a transition year, but the bar is set pretty low. As such, I think interested long-term oriented investors can begin a starter position and buy on any dips along the way.