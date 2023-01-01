PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Sometimes even the best models offer results that yell loudly, Ouch. Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) just did. With guidance even lower than the abysmal December, the $600 million to $640 million could entice investors into believing that the model is deeply broken. After reading the report, we sense that the long-term model remains much intact, but investors might look for lower buy points.

The Quarter

As always, we begin with a look at the last quarter results. The results include:

$743 million in revenue.

non-GAAP gross margins of 40.9%.

non-GAAP earnings of $0.75 equaling 13% of sales.

non-GAAP expenses at $206 million, considerably lower than the September quarter.

Free cash flows of $203 million.

Stock repurchases equaling $200 million or roughly 2 million shares.

Among other important notes, management discussed margins, cash and design activities. The gross margin's biggest drag came from low utilization within its fabs, a supplier quality issue and higher inventory-related charges. Qorvo stock stills carries $2B in debt with approximately $1B in cash. The company's channel checks found that during December, excess inventory dropped 20% in whole. New design-ins, some major, are in the works for this year, meaning year-over-year content increases were forecasted.

Then came the ouch news, guidance. A non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 41% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.10 to $0.15 with quarterly revenue of $600 million to $640 million. It wasn't pretty, even worse than last quarter.

More Depth into the Major Slowdown

Discussing the three business units, High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity & Sensors Group (CSG) and Advanced Cellar (ACG), management further enlightened investors about the markets. HPA's revenue of $155 vs. $182 last year was driven by weakness in consumer and 5G base stations. Inventory work downs are still an issue. Within CSG, weakness from Wi-Fi and overstocked channels, dominated in the drop in revenue from $158 million to $97 million. Finally, ACG revenue fell by $260 million to $491. The main issue was Android weakness. Speaking of the markets, management left this interesting comment inside the prepared remarks:

"For historical reference, the March quarter revenue in fiscal '22 for each of ACG, HPA and CSG was $777 million, $211 million and $179 million, respectively. At the volume levels assumed in our guidance, we expect Qorvo's inventory position will decline in March, but remain elevated."

This comment is like a two-edged sword cutting both ways. The reasonable belief that inventory depletion will be real rings true, but, it also illustrates have deeply dislocated the markets became.

Another gem found within the question and answer is more detail about the two largest customers. "[O]ur largest customer is a significant portion of ACG revenues, usually representing about two-thirds of that business... " And "our second-largest customer, ...but it generally hovers around that 10% mark." This comment adds critical markers for following Qorvo's future performance.

Followed by Coming Growth & Profitability

Management reiterated that design activity continues "strong across customers and product categories and supports year-over-year content gains at our largest customers." ACG promises design wins in Android, including a Korea-based OEM flagship platform. In the United States, "At a... Android OEM, we were selected to supply multiple solutions, including ultra-wideband, antenna tuning and BAW-based antennaplexing in support of their 2023 smartphone launches." With regard to the two largest customers, Apple (AAPL) and Samsung, year-over-year content growth is coming, including this year and into the future. Once ACG returns to a more normal level, the company believes long-term, it has a high single digit growth in particular with BAW technology. HPA and CSG are expected to reach double digit growth and may be strong double digit.

Improvements in productivity now allows the Farmers Branch facility to be sold with BAW production moved to Richardson. The savings equal $12 million a year. The BAW sensor technology, once viewed as a several hundred million a year business, is being marketed, saving an additional $32 million a year. The revenue from this product is negligible.

Again, discussing margins, low utilization cost 920 basis points, inflation cost approximately 80 basis points in Q3 with a supplier quality issue at 30 basis points. When asked about returning to 50% during FY-24, management answered, no.

A final topic, competition from cheap China competition, was also discussed and again the same usual answer followed, we don't see anything unusual. With respect to BAW filter technology competition, management again deflected the idea that growing U. S. competition was eating into the Qorvo business.

Management's Song & Dance for the Coming Year

Beginning with a comment that the inventory channels were improving, management could only offer past seasonal patterns in support of a strong 2023. Reductions in channel inventory is believed to be continuing in March and will likely continue into FY-2024.

Regarding FY-24, Qorvo expects China OEMs to be flat, with overall Android revenue up. June isn't expected to show growth rather flat with March. The seasonal increase with September and December is the first two quarters in which revenue is expected to grow, may be significantly.

What it Means

Vivek Arya, from Bank of America, asked a very pointed question that plays right into the real meaning of Qorvo's current business environment.

He asked, "you mentioned content gains at your top two customers. Are these competitive wins, or is this new term? Like is your gain somebody else's loss of content, or is it just new capabilities that customers are planning to add? . . do you expect to retain this content in the following years?

Bob Bruggeworth, CEO, answered bluntly, "Part of the questions we can't answer, but I will tell you that the -- it is both content and share gains at our largest customers -- our largest two customers."

Unit volumes, with Qorvo's key markets, tanked. This issue isn't about losing content nor customer trust. In time, market dislocations, unless structurally changed, return with the same vengeance on the reverse side. The question is always, when? Management believes that it is a few months away meaning for investors, any price reflecting significant weakness could be a chance to buy.

Risk

Qorvo's risks include timing and the damping of stock appreciation. Is the timing a year, or two years, or just months before markets once again flow more naturally? This is an investor guess. Another issue resides with valuation. Most public PE ratios aren't calculated using cash flow earnings, non-GAAP, and with that understanding, expect public PEs to be sky high in the 100's or even negative. This illusion creates interesting articles and write-ups about stocks, something we have personally experienced in other investments. What we worry about is that the price will remain somewhat stagnant while others move. On the other side of the coin, Qorvo earned $10 during more normal business climates. With cost cutting and new design ASPs coming, the coming earnings will significantly exceed $10. We don't see bankruptcy threats with the cash rich company coupled with growing markets. In our view, the ouch disappears as significantly lower prices appear, perhaps into the high $80's. Long-term, this is still a gem, just remain patient.