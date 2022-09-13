energyy

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has unfortunately fallen to a series of new lows since the company axed its dividend and stunned investors with a soft 2023 guidance.

While it is difficult to remain optimistic in the face of these clearly negative developments, I believe the market is unfairly punishing Lumen Technologies by assigning a too low multiple.

The company is undergoing a turnaround, has hired a new CEO, and could see an increase in EBITDA and free cash flow in 2024.

Lumen Technologies is currently priced for disaster, and I am taking full advantage of it.

Post-Earnings Slump, Overly Bearish Sentiment

Lumen Technologies stock plummeted after the company reported 4Q-22 earnings. Despite beating the Street's consensus estimates by a wide margin, Lumen Technologies' stock plummeted to new lows due to weaker-than-expected EBITDA and free cash flow guidance for 2023. Lumen Technologies' valuation was also influenced by inflation and new optimization investments.

Earnings Calls (Lumen Technologies)

The stock's technical positioning has been significantly weakened by the post-earnings slump. Lumen Technologies' stock appears to have a poor technical setup, which investors cannot deny. The stock hit new lows immediately after the 4Q-22 results were released, plummeting 21% on turnaround concerns, and downgrades quickly followed.

Lumen Technologies fell another 7% yesterday, to a new low of $3.65.

Having said that, the Relative Strength Index shows that LUMN is now heavily oversold, which could be a contrarian indicator.

Relative Strength Index (Stockcharts.com)

Broadband Opportunity

The broadband segment is critical to the new CEO's efforts to revitalize Lumen Technologies' growth. Lumen Technologies sees Quantum fiber as a growth opportunity as it plans to aggressively expand its network.

Lumen Technologies had 832K fiber broadband subscribers by the end of 2022, implying that the company added approximately 100K new subscribers in the previous four quarters.

Lumen Technologies also increased the number of locations that provide fiber access points to 3.1 million by the end of 4Q-22, representing a YoY increase of 0.6 million enabled locations. Previously, the company stated that it sees a 12 million enabled location market opportunity.

Because Lumen Technologies had 3.1 million enabled locations at the end of the year, the company could potentially quadruple its total enabled quantum fiber footprint, but this will take a couple of years.

4th Quarter Earnings (Lumen Technologies)

Disappointing EBITDA And Free Cash Flow Guidance

The biggest reason for the drop after earnings was Lumen Technologies' disappointing EBITDA and free cash flow guidance for 2023. In the best-case scenario, Lumen Technologies expects to generate only $200 million in free cash flow in 2023, while in the worst-case scenario, the company may not generate any free cash flow at all.

To put this figure in context, Lumen Technologies had $2.26 billion in free cash flow in 2022.

EBITDA (Lumen Technologies)

For obvious reasons, the forecast is concerning. Lumen Technologies has been making acquisitions and selling assets in order to focus on its growth businesses, such as quantum fiber, which the company hopes to expand under its new CEO. Lumen Technologies has decided to replace its CEO, Jeff Storey, with Kate Johnson, a Microsoft veteran and technology executive.

On the earnings call, the company's management stated that it will spend $435 million to $615 million on "growth and optimization," implying that the company may see a period of accelerating investments in 2023 and 2024 as it doubles down on growth businesses such as quantum fiber.

Lumen Technologies' EBITDA forecast isn't much better. The company expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to be $4.6-4.8 billion, a 15% YoY decline driven primarily by organic declines (related to asset sales) and inflation.

2023 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook (Lumen Technologies)

Priced For Disaster

Before 4Q-22 earnings, Lumen Technologies was a steal, or so I thought. However, the stock market teaches us that a stock can always go lower, even if it appears to be cheap based on widely accepted valuation metrics.

If Lumen Technologies can complete its turnaround and grow promising businesses such as quantum fiber, I believe the company could generate $500 million in free cash flow in 2024 and, with luck, $600-700 million the following year.

However, these free cash flow levels are significantly lower than the $2.26 billion level of 2022, which Lumen Technologies, in my opinion, has no chance of returning to in the medium term.

Lumen Technologies' free cash flow in 4Q-22 was $126 million, which I believe is a sustainable level after the company divested some of its assets. Given that the company is investing several hundred million dollars in growth and optimization in 2023, I believe capital expenditures and free cash flow will return to normalized levels after 2023.

This means Lumen Technologies could return to a free cash flow of around $500 million in 2024. Lumen Technologies' free cash flow may increase after 2024 as growth investments pay off and the company adds new fiber-enabled locations.

Why Lumen Technologies Could See A Lower Valuation

I am preparing for a move to the upside in Lumen Technologies' stock price because I believe both the valuation and sentiment reflect unrealistically bearish sentiment.

Having said that, Lumen Technologies is and will remain a turnaround play, relying heavily on the strategic actions taken by the company's new CEO.

Lumen Technologies has already stated that it intends to invest money in businesses such as quantum fiber, and 2023 is not going to be a good year for the company.

My Conclusion

Lumen Technologies is priced for failure, and while my timing was off by purchasing LUMN too early, I believe the company is a compelling turnaround stock for investors willing to wait a year or two.

Lumen Technologies hired a new CEO in 4Q-22 and is investing heavily in new growth. If those growth initiatives pay off, Lumen Technologies' EBITDA and free cash flow could rebound in 2024.

Lumen Technologies' valuation, in my opinion, currently reflects a very high margin of safety. Having said that, LUMN is a high-risk stock, and investors could lose all of their money in the worst-case scenario.