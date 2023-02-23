iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 23, 2023 11:51 PM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.66K Followers

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Zhadkevich - Director of Investor Relations

Quentin Blackford - President & Chief Executive Officer

Brice Bobzien - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Allen Gong - JPMorgan

Marie Thibault - BTIG

Cecilia Furlong - Morgan Stanley

David Saxon - Needham

Nathan Treybeck - Wells Fargo

David Rescott - Truist Securities

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer

Michael Polark - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's iRhythm, Inc. Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Bethany and I will be the moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Stephanie Zhadkevich, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Zhadkevich

Thank you all for participating in today's call. Earlier today, iRhythm released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical facts should be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions and reflect management's intentions, beliefs and expectations about future events, strategies, competition, products, operating plans and performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. For a list and description of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual and quarterly reports on Form 10-K and Form

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.