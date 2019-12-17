DocuSign Q4 Preview: Catalyst Could Be On The Cards

Feb. 24, 2023 1:04 AM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • DocuSign's fiscal Q1 2024 could highlight that the company is about to reach sustainable GAAP profitability.
  • DocuSign has a relatively high level of non-GAAP profitability and it was already very near to GAAP breakeven last quarter.
  • With DocuSign's growth rates slowing down, investors' expectations are muted. This is a very good setup to deliver positive news against muted expectations.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Deep Value Returns. Learn More »

Online business contract Electronic signature, e-signing, digital document management, paperless office, signing business contract concept.

Userba011d64_201/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is about to report its fiscal Q4 2023 results in two weeks' time, on Thursday, after hours.

In the past few months, DOCU has seen its shares move higher. This caused an analyst to

Chart
Data by YCharts

DOCU revenue growth rates

DOCU revenue growth rates

DOCU

DOCU

Price Hike Coming: 1 March 2023

After successively navigating 2022 together with insightful stock recommendations in 2021, Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.

Don't Procrastinate, Get in Before The Price Hike

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
40.93K Followers
High upside energy, commodity, tech, and dividend stocks
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.