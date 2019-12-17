Userba011d64_201/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is about to report its fiscal Q4 2023 results in two weeks' time, on Thursday, after hours.

In the past few months, DOCU has seen its shares move higher. This caused an analyst to issue a sell rating on the stock. But I wonder whether there's more to this move higher than immediately meets the eye and if the analyst's sell rating is ill-timed?

Essentially, I believe there's an earnings catalyst if DOCU can convincingly point investors to its near-term sustainable GAAP profitability.

What's Happening Under the Surface?

I believe that the market is in the process of bifurcation. Many of the names that aided businesses in their digital transformation have been grounded since their prior highs.

That being said, companies that are closer to being sustainably GAAP profitable appear to have bounced back in the past 3 months from the lows. While companies that don't appear to have received ''the memo'' are still getting no love from investors.

As an example, of two companies that are struggling to convince investors that they have an imminent path toward GAAP profitability I highlight Bill.com (BILL) and Asana (ASAN). And I'm confident that you can name several more, after all this has been the talk of the town for months.

My point is this, investors want more than just a secular growth story.

Fiscal Q1 2024 Guidance Could be Problematic

DOCU revenue growth rates

This is the bad news about DOCU. The businesses' high growth days are fully gone. Furthermore, when DOCU guides for fiscal Q1 2024 in two weeks' time at its fiscal Q4 2023 conference call, management will have to discuss operations and manage investors' expectations against a very tough comparable period with fiscal Q1 2023, when the company reported 26% y/y CAGR.

This consideration wasn't explicitly noted in UBS' DOCU downgrade rating earlier this week, but one can infer as much.

Furthermore, it's not only that DOCU is having to cut back on its headcount, but I suspect the same dynamics or even worse are likely to take place within DOCU's two biggest verticals, namely, real estate, and financial services.

What's more, anyone that follows real estate will know that demand for real estate services is extremely muted right now.

Even if there's hope that the real estate sector has reached the trough. Simply put, DOCU's own customers are cutting back on their own opex cycles, which will have an impact on DOCU's fiscal Q1 2024 guidance.

However, I believe there's more to this story too.

Guidance For Fiscal Q1 Could Point to GAAP Profits

When DOCU reported its fiscal Q3 2023 result last quarter this is how its profitability profile shook out:



What you see here is that from its GAAP results, there's 27% of revenues added back to its non-GAAP figures.

And without those add-backs, DOCU's profitability is already at negative 4%. To put it frankly, I believe that there's some way somehow for the recently appointed DOCU CEO to find some way to cut back on a portion of this corporate overhead.

Or perhaps, I should put it better. Either DOCU's CEO Allan Thygesen finds some way to cut out costs sooner rather than later, or Thygesen will fail to live up to investors' expectations and so he could soon be shown the door by an activist shareholder.

The Businesses Isn't Bad

After all, DOCU isn't such a bad investment. According to my estimates, DocuSign's non-GAAP operating margin will probably be approximately 22% in fiscal 2024, meaning that it could guide $600 million of non-GAAP operating income.

Accordingly, this puts DocuSign priced at approximately 20x this upcoming year's non-GAAP operating income.

Clearly, that's not a screaming bargain, but I believe the catalyst for this stock will be an active discussion over DOCU's sustainable GAAP profitability.

The Bottom Line

Here's the summary, DOCU's growth rates are slowing and the stock doesn't appear cheap. But there's a near-term earnings catalyst that could see an active discussion around DOCU as a GAAP profitable business.