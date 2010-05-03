GRID: Investment Theme For The Next Decade

Summary

  • GRID provides exposure to companies that are engaged and involved in the electric grid, electric meters, and devices, networks, energy storage and management, and related software used by the smart grid infrastructure.
  • In order to meet Net Zero Emissions by 2050, more than $600 billion will have to be invested annually in the world's electricity grids. This should benefit the GRID ETF.
  • I would use the pending pullback to build a position in GRID.

Power line support technology maintenance and development industry concept

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) provides exposure to companies that are set to benefit from the hundreds of billions in electric grid investments that are going to be

Investment spending on electric grids

Figure 1 - Investment spending on electric grids (iea.org)

GRID sector allocation

Figure 2 - GRID sector allocation (ftportfolios.com)

GRID top 10 positions

Figure 3 - GRID top 10 positions (ftportfolios.com)

GRID historical returns

Figure 4 - GRID historical returns (morningstar.com)

GRID outperforming S&P 500 but a pullback is in progress

Figure 5 - GRID outperforming S&P 500 but a short-term pullback is in progress (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

