Investment Thesis

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) went public back in late 2021 at a valuation of $7.8 billion. The company has been dropping non-stop since due to soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a lack of appetite for high-growth stocks. It is currently trading at $11.76, down nearly 70% from its IPO price.

I think this offers a bottom-fishing opportunity for long-term investors. The remittance market is massive but dated, which offers massive expansion opportunities. The company continues to show strong growth despite facing macro headwinds. It is still not profitable, but the loss is minimal, and it has a bunch of cash in hand. The current valuation looks compelling considering the growth. I think there should be meaningful upside potential as the company starts to scale and become more profitable. Therefore, I rate Remitly as a buy.

Huge Market Opportunities

Remitly is a Washington-based financial technology company founded in 2011. The company focuses on C2C (customer-to-customer) money transfers for immigrants and other users overseas. It currently has over 3.8 million customers from 170 countries, with an annualized volume of $30 billion. The remittance market is massive, with over 280 million immigrants across the world currently.

According to Remitly, the TAM (total addressable market) for global remittance is around $1.6 trillion and its SAM (serviceable addressable market) is $589 billion. However, the majority of the market is for traditional channels such as cheques. The services are very dated and poised for a transformation, which opens up a lot of opportunities.

Digital remittance is a smaller market, but also growing much quicker. According to Allied Market Research, the TAM for digital remittance is expected to grow from $21.8 billion in 2022 to $60.1 billion in 2030, representing a strong CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 15.6%.

The market is expanding rapidly as senders are shifting to digital channels. Compared to legacy remittance channels that are slow, inconvenient, and expensive, digital remittances offer a much better user experience. Most transactions can be done through bank accounts or mobile wallets and arrive to the other party within minutes. It also has lower costs and better currency rates. The transition should continue to be a strong tailwind for the company.

Q4 Earnings

Remitly just announced its fourth-quarter earnings and the results are very strong with robust top-line growth.

The company reported revenue of $191 million, up 41% YoY (year over year) compared to $135.3 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth was even higher at 46%. The growth is driven by a strong increase in both customers and volume. Active customers increased 48% YoY from 2.8 million to 4.2 million, as the company continues to expand into new markets. Send volume also grew 35% YoY from $6 billion to $8.1 billion. Gross profit was $119.2 million compared to $78.7 million, up 51.5% YoY. This is due to improved fraud loss rates, which reduced the transaction expense as a percentage of revenue. This also resulted in the gross margin expanding 380 basis points from 58.5% to 62.3%.

Matt Oppenheimer, CEO, on geographical expansion:

We continue to add new send markets, including New Zealand in the fourth quarter and the United Arab Emirates market last month. The UAE is the second largest source market for remittance after the U.S., with significant received corridors that we already served well, including India, Pakistan, Philippines and Bangladesh.

Net loss widened 16.9% from $(16.6) million to $(19.4) million. EPS was $(0.11) compared to $(0.10), down 10%. This is largely attributed to large increases in R&D (research and development) expenses and G&A (general and administrative) expenses. R&D expenses increased 125% from $19.1 million to $42.9 million as the company is developing complementary new products. G&A expenses grew 48.5% from $23.5 million to $34.9 million as headcount was up due to expansions. I believe these expenses should start to scale down in the coming quarters.

On the positive side, marketing efficiencies continue to improve, as marketing expenses only increased by 12.8% to $43.2 million. The Adjusted EBITDA also flipped from negative $(7.1) million to positive $7.5 million. It ended the quarter with $300 million in cash and no debt, which gives them the financial flexibility to continue investing for future growth. The company initiated guidance for FY23, and it expects revenue growth to be 32% to 35% with adjusted EBITDA to be between breakeven and $10 million, which is very upbeat in my opinion.

Investors Takeaway

After the substantial drop in share price, Remitly's valuation looks pretty compelling. It is currently trading at an EV/sales ratio of just 2.84x (I am using EV/sales as the company is still unprofitable). This is in line with other fintech payment companies such as Block (SQ) Marqeta (MQ), and Payoneer (PAYO), which has an average EV/sales ratio of 2.47x. But keep in mind, Remitly is growing much quicker, therefore, a premium should be justified. Its market opportunity is massive and should allow the company to sustain high top-line growth for a long period of time. Profitability is a potential concern but I'm not too worried at the moment. It is close to being profitable, and it expects adjusted EBITDA to be positive for FY23. Costs and marketing expenses are starting to scale down, and R&D should follow the same trajectory as well. All things considered, I think the current price level offers decent upside potential and I rate it as a buy.