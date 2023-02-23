Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 12:33 AM ETProthena Corporation plc (PRTA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.66K Followers

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Endicott - Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications

Gene Kinney - President and Chief Executive Officer

Hideki Garren - Chief Medical Officer

Tran Nguyen - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Wagner Zago - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Neena Bitritto-Garg - Citi

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Audra and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Prothena's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. There will be a question-and-answer session to follow. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Eric Endicott, Prothena's Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications. Please go ahead.

Eric Endicott

Thank you operator. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Prothena's investor conference call to review our business progress, our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and our 2023 financial guidance. Please review the press release we issued earlier today, which is available on our website at prothena.com and is also attached to a Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.

On today's call, Dr. Gene Kinney, our President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide introductory remarks followed by an overview of Prothena's portfolio and development strategy as we continue advancing towards becoming a fully integrated commercial biotechnology company. Following Gene's opening remarks; Dr. Hideki Garren, our Chief Medical Officer will provide an overview of the significant achievements and progress made in 2022 across our entire portfolio. Tran Nguyen, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, will

