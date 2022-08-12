Here at the Lab, we do have a good grip on paper companies. Within our universe coverage, we closely follow International Paper and WestRock and monitor Smurfit Kappa Group plc. In 2020, during the COVID-19 crisis, our internal team published a detailed analysis of how Mondi (OTCPK:MONDY) was very Well Positioned to navigate short-term turbulences, and we also emphasized how Ecommerce growth And headwind from Infrastructure were positive key catalysts to our long-term thesis. Despite that, at the stock price level, the company did not perform in line with our expectations, and today, taking into consideration the results just released, we are revising our buy rating.
Given the fact that our last analysis was published almost two years ago, we can clearly say that Mondi is now a better and safer company. Why?
There are many risks including 1) Euro to GBP exchange rate evolution, 2) lower economic growth, 3) lower demand for Mondi's packaging products, especially in construction, and 4) office paper division which is linked to white-collar job evolution.
Lower debt, higher FCF generation, and a return on capital employed of more than 20%. As usual, there were not many details about the 2023 outlook and the regulatory process for the Russian sale assets is still ongoing. Aside from the MICRO risks components, we expect geopolitical and macro uncertainties. In particular, we are assuming near-term price pressure and a slowdown in volumes. The latter is likely due to an element of inventory destocking. Even if some costs have eased, others such as the wood costs remain at a high level. Our 2023 assumption of planned maintenance will be a €90 million deduction at the EBITDA level. As usual for paper companies, we derive the company's valuation using the average of the two following methodologies:
For the above reason, our Mondi target price is set at 1900p per share (versus the current trading at 1400p per share). This is derived from Mondi continuing operations and includes the distribution of Russian disposal proceeds. Mare Evidence Lab's target price is based on a € to GBP exchange rate of 1.15.
