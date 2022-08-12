Mondi: Strong Financial Performance To Price In

Feb. 24, 2023 1:34 AM ETMondi plc (MONDY)MONDF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.52K Followers

Summary

  • Mondi delivered a solid set of numbers in Q4 and FY 2022. The company managed excellent operational performances in a challenging business environment.
  • Lower debt and higher FCF generation.
  • DPS was increased by 8%. Again, Mondi is a clear buy at today's value.

Air pollution (factory Mondi in city Ruzomberok, Slovakia)

jarino47/iStock via Getty Images

Here at the Lab, we do have a good grip on paper companies. Within our universe coverage, we closely follow International Paper and WestRock and monitor Smurfit Kappa Group plc. In 2020, during the COVID-19 crisis, our internal

Mondi stock price performance

Mondi stock price performance

Mondi financials in a Snap

Mondi financials in a Snap

Mondi price increase

Mondi price increase

Mondi debt evolution

Mondi debt evolution

Mondi technical guidance

Mondi technical guidance

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.52K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.