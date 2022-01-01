Aoris is a global equity boutique, deliberately different in many ways, as a business and as investors. We've made unconventional choices to best position us to deliver long-term investment success for our clients.
The investment performance after fees in 2022 for our Class A (Unhedged) fund was –12.2%, which compares to –12.7% for its benchmark.
I am confident that through owning a concentrated portfolio of exceptional businesses, which we expect to become progressively more valuable over time and where the risk of disappointment is low, we will achieve after-fee returns of 8–12% p.a. over a market cycle.
Comments