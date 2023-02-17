Ares Capital Blew Out Earnings

Feb. 24, 2023 2:16 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)1 Comment
Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.64K Followers

Summary

  • Core earnings for Ares Capital hit a new record at $0.63.
  • Yet, management decided not to continue the special dividend resulting in a cut for investors.
  • Although management clearly communicated its stance to remain conservative with recession uncertainty abounding, we believe that the company will shortly face paying dividends or taxes.

Celebrating a fun birthday

Antonio_Diaz/iStock via Getty Images

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) reported blockbuster core earnings reaching $0.63 for the December quarter. Yet, management chose to drop the special dividend of $0.03, making in effect a cut. Some investors might claim, no Ares didn't cut, but the simple truth, it did. We wanted

Critical Factors

Ares Capital 2022 Summary

5-Year Fed Rates

Trading Economics

4th Quarter

Ares Equity

This article was written by

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.64K Followers
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Buy on weakness.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.