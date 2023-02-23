Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 1:17 AM ETAltair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.66K Followers

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Simon - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Jim Scapa - Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Brown - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ken Wong - Oppenheimer

Matt Swanson - RBC Capital Markets

Dylan Becker - William Blair

Andrew DeGasperi - Berenberg

Charles Shi - Needham & Company

Blair Abernethy - Rosenblatt

Mark Schappel - Loop Capital

Dave Simon

Good afternoon, welcome and thank you for attending Altair’s Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 ended December 31, 2022. I’m Dave Simon, After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. To ask a question [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dave Simon, Altair’s SVP for Investor Relations. And with me on the call are Jim Scapa, Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Matt Brown, Chief Financial Officer. After market closed today, we issued a press release with details regarding our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 performance and guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2023, which can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.altair.com. This call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on the IR section of our website following the conclusion of this call.

During today’s call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking under federal securities laws. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be considered representative of our views as of any subsequent date. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.