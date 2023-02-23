EchoStar Corporation (SATS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 1:20 AM ETEchoStar Corporation (SATS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.66K Followers

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Terry Brown - Investor Relations

Hamid Akhavan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Gaske - Chief Operating Officer

Dean Manson - Chief Legal Officer

Jeffrey Boggs - Interim Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ric Prentiss - Raymond James

Chris Quilty - Quilty Analytics

Michael Rollins - Citi

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the EchoStar Corporation Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Terry Brown. Please go ahead.

Terry Brown

Thank you. Good day, everybody and welcome to our earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2022. I’m joined today by Hamid Akhavan, our CEO and President; Paul Gaske, our Chief Operating Officer; Dean Manson, our Chief Legal Officer; and Jeffrey Boggs, our Interim Chief Accounting Officer. As usual, we invite media to participate in a listen-only mode on the call and ask that you not identify participants or their firms in your report. We also do not allow audio recording, which we ask that you respect.

Let me now turn the call over to Dean for the Safe Harbor disclosure.

Dean Manson

Thank you, Terry. All statements we make during this call, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from historical results and from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a list of those factors and risks, please refer to our annual report on Form

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.