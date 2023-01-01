10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Help You Generate Income

Feb. 24, 2023 2:20 AM ETBAC, BASFY, BCE, BCE:CA, BP, BTI, C, CVX, DOC, FRT, HR, HSBC, HVRRF, IMBBY, JAPAF, JPM, KIM, MO, MPW, MURGY, NNN, O, OHI, OXY, PM, REG, RGA, RY, RY:CA, RYDAF, SHEL, SPG, SSREF, T, TLGPY, TMUS, TTE, VZ, WFC, XOM
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
1.62K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I will present 10 companies that could help you generate an additional income.
  • All the picks that I present in this article provide you with an attractive Dividend Yield.
  • The 10 selected companies reach an Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of 5.57%.

Trees growing on increasing coins stacking with up arrow for money saving and deposit growth from investment profit , Financial banking concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Investment Thesis

The aim of today’s article is to provide you with companies that have an attractive Dividend Yield. By investing in high yield dividend income stocks, you are able to generate a significant additional income. The result of which

AT&T Author Rating

Source: Seeking Alpha

BASF Factor Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

Imperial Brands: Factor Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

JPMorgan: Yield on Cost

Source: The Author

MPW: Factor Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

SPG: Wall Street Rating

Source: Seeking Alpha

Swiss Re: Factor Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

Swiss Re: Quant Ranking

Source: Seeking Alpha

TotalEnergies: Authors Rating

Source: Seeking Alpha

Royal Bank of Canada: Dividend Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
1.62K Followers
In my analyses, I aim to identify companies that have strong competitive advantages over their competitors (for example, a strong brand image, cost advantages, special know how, strong pricing power, a strong distribution network, etc.) in order to support you to find excellent long-term investments. I aspire to help you build an investment portfolio consisting of high-quality companies that are particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward (for example, due to their wide economic moat, high financial strength, high profitability, attractive valuation, growth potential and expected return). I was born in Germany and majored in Business Administration at the University of Mannheim (Germany) and San Diego State University (United States).

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, VZ, TMUS, IMBBY, PM, MO, BTI, JPM, WFC, BAC, TTE, XOM, SHEL, OXY, CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.