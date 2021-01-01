Backblaze: Middle Market Cloud Storage Provider Growing Revenues, Yet Losing Money

Feb. 24, 2023 2:58 AM ETBackblaze, Inc. (BLZE)
Verdant Peak Research profile picture
Verdant Peak Research
426 Followers

Summary

  • Backblaze is a niche cloud provider focused on object storage, a type of storage best utilized for 'unstructured' data such as photos, videos, and audio.
  • The company is growing revenues by double digits YoY, and QoQ growth rates also remain solid.
  • Yet, it is losing money from operations and appears to be getting further away from positive cash flows.
  • All of this, combined with the competing object storage offerings of the major cloud players, amount to a material set of concerns for this stock. It is already somewhat discounted by the market.
  • As such I would call this a hold until we see further data throughout this year.

e-Learning

simarik/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ:BLZE) is a cloud storage SaaS company. The company operates similarly to AWS in that it provides a set of application programming interfaces that connect to their server farm in order to allow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

