Summary

  • Par Pacific reported 4Q EPS of $1.40 compared to $0.14 the year before.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $643.4 million in 2022 compared to $125.6 million in 2021.
  • Huge increases in gross profit margins per barrel at their three oil refineries were the primary driver behind the improved 2022 results.
  • Their purchase of 63k bpd Billings oil refinery is expected to close on June 1.
  • The new $550 million refinancing should result in an overall 100 basis points reduction in interest rates.

Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) is trading at a relatively low P/E of 4.25x based on last year's EPS of $6.08, which was reported after the close on February 22, and trades at only 2.45x

