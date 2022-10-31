Torsten Asmus

Financial markets have evolved a tremendous amount in a short period of time. Looking back in history not too long ago humans were still conducting every single facet within markets from developing trading strategies to executing orders by hand with pen and paper. The rise of computing power has shifted industry focus away from gut feeling to the scientific method driving decision making, from pen and paper orders to millions of trades being completed in seconds electronically. The progress made until today has been breathtaking, but it is still a market at its core where human behavior is a major driver of prices. Making it important for investors to have a nuanced understanding of what markets are pricing in. In this paper, I will focus on the bond market, including data on how different bonds have performed during recessions, bond market pricing for the economy, and Federal Reserve policy moving forward.

I believe when trading in markets, it is important to understand how a possible future scenario might compare relative to history, leading to better expectations for how the trade will perform. It is all too easy to buy the long end of the bond curve because a recession is expected but have no hard expectations of where you plan on exiting the trade irrelevant of whether you are right or wrong.

To remedy this, I will be analyzing how the United States bond market has performed across durations and throughout past recessions. Per my analysis, the 2-year note has performed the best relative to other treasuries during the previous five recessions rallying on average 250 basis points(bps). Due to the 2-year note being heavily influenced by Federal Reserve monetary policy, as the central bank sets the short-term lending rate. As a central bank hikes interest rates short-term yields such as the 2-year will follow by repricing with a higher yield, irrelevant if some individuals disagree with the policy decision. The current tightening cycle is a valuable insight into this dynamic as the 2 year's current yield is 4.69% compared to the 10-year note yielding only 3.93%. Highlighting how market participants view longer term growth and inflation expectations as weaker than current conditions, necessitating a lower yield on the 10 year.

In regard to the 10-year note its performance is much lower when compared to the 2 years during recessions. Per my analysis, in the preceding five recessions, the 10-year yield rallied on average by 104bps. If I were to add the 1970 and 1975 recessions in my sample, then the performance drops even more to 63bps. In my opinion, this is due to inflation volatility being the main driver of bond yields during both 1970 and 1975 recessions as with the current economic cycle. There has been research done that found inflation and growth volatility were the determinates of whether the stock-bond correlation was positive or negative. The 1970s to the 1990s were riddled with high inflation volatility, leading to a positive stock-bond correlation for the majority of that period. And the opposite was true throughout the preceding 30 years until the covid pandemic occurred.

Moving on to the long end of the curve, the 30-year bond has a similar performance as the 10-year note during recessionary periods. Per my analysis, for every recession since 1980 the 30-year bond rallies on average 68bps. Again, the lower performance compared to the front end of the curve is due to multiple factors accounting for the fair value of long-term interest rates. As discussed earlier, long-term growth, inflation, and liquidity determine interest rates compared to only central bank policy determining rates for the short end. I was surprised by the significant outperformance of 2-year notes compared to longer term rates. I say this due to the popularity and frequent mention of taking a bullish position in bonds during an economic downturn and subsequent Federal Reserve pivot. However, as the data reveals a much better trade for investor portfolios would be allocated to short-term notes.

Yield curves have three main positions: upward-sloping, flat, and inverted. During upward-sloping regimes, the economy is said to be in a relatively healthy environment as long-term interest rates (10 years plus) are higher than short-term rates. Indicating the market's forward-looking expectation of a growing economy. When yield curves are flat it signifies a regime of many potential risks that investors are not able to accurately parse the highest probability outcome, whether that be an expanding or contracting economy. An inverted yield curve-as is the current regime-has the most notorious reputation for signifying a recessionary downturn in the economy is near. Leading to longer term interest rates consistently trending below the shorter term rates as investors take a risk-off stance in portfolios amid a higher expected volatility of growth in the near term.

There was no surprise when analyzing data on yield curves during recessionary regimes. The 2s10s yield curve (henceforth 2s10s) and 3-month 10-year yield (henceforth 3M10Y) curve both steepened considerably. This is a similar dynamic as discussed earlier in the paper where longer term growth expectations are improving for the economy leading to a repricing higher of longer term bond yields higher relative to its shorter term counterparts. Per my analysis, during recessions, the 2s10s yield curve steepened on average 145 bps. While the 3M10Y yield curve steepened 203bps. In my opinion, this is due to a wider difference in duration of the 3M10Y yield curve compared to the 2s10s.

And finally, for our deep dive analysis on rates, we will be looking at the federal funds rate. The Federal Reserve uses interest rates as the main tool to transmit its monetary policy objectives. For example, when the Fed wants financial conditions to tighten, they will raise interest rates making credit harder to access across the real and financial economy. This in turn restricts growth and acts to bring down inflation. Through my research, I have found that in the last seven recessions since 1969 the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates on average 466bps. That in my opinion is the definition of a Fed pivot. Lowering the interest rate between 300-500bps, and not only slowing the pace of hikes as is the case today.

Currently, when viewing the bond market there are several conclusions that can be drawn from the price action. The first is that both bond yield curves are pricing in a recession in the future. Per my analysis, the 3M10Y bond curve has never been this inverted during its history. On average the 3M10Y bond curve inverts about 12 months before a recession begins. Since the curve inverted in October 2022, it would put the potential future recession in October of 2023. The 2s10s is telling a similar story with a deep inversion of -76bps that started in July 2022. On average this bond curve inverts 16 months before the start of a recession. Putting the forecasted start date of a recession by the 2s10s during November 2023. Which is very close to the forecast of the 3M10Y bond curve.

I believe, when considering the 10-year note and 30-year bond, they are telling contradictory stories to the bond curves. For example, the high of the 10-year note was on October 31, 2022, at 4.33% then proceeded to rally over 100bps until January 19, 2023. However, as discussed earlier the average rally for the 10-year note during a recession is 63bps. I believe this means that the 10-year note was already pricing in a recession during the two-and-a-half-month period. A similar trend has occurred with the 30-year bond. It had a high of 4.425% on October 26, 2022, and proceeded to rally over 100bps as well for a low of 3.40% on December 9, 2022. Putting this rally in comparison to the average rally during a recession of 68bps, as we did with the 10-year note we reach the same conclusion, the 30-year bond was pricing in a recession also.

In my opinion, there are two situations I expect from the bond market moving forward. The first is for both the yields on the 10-year and 30-year to sell off testing previous highs and potentially breaking those highs. This is due to a labor market that's stronger than expected and inflation that appears to be sticky, which bounced higher to 6.4% on February 14. High inflation and a strong labor market are not characteristics that occur during recessions. Which I believe makes the rally in rates during the end of 2022 an inaccurate position to take and should reverse. The second situation I expect is for both yield curves discussed in this paper to steepen beginning in the fall of 2023. The reasoning behind this would be a recession forecasted by said bond curves would be beginning during that time. Lagging data such as the labor market should be deteriorating rapidly with inflation coming lower. Resulting in a pivot from the Federal Reserve becoming more likely and shorter term rates such as the 3-month and 2-year rallying more relative to longer term rates.

I always make it a point in my research to deliver investors with actionable steps to take for protecting portfolios. In my opinion, amid the higher volatility and significant probability that inflation will remain stickier-as discussed in my previous paper investors would be prudent to keep a higher allocation to cash equivalents until a recession is near. 6-month treasury bills are yielding 5% which is a considerable return for only taking the credit risk of the US government. It is my view that cash is not trash for the first time since 2006 when yields were previously at these levels.

Looking to the future when a recession is imminent there are two trades that will be a major factor in outperforming portfolios. First, putting on the bull steepener trade via taking a long position in 3-month bills and short the 10-year note. When the Fed will have to cut rates in a recession the 3-month yield will decrease faster than the 10-year note's yield. With an average performance of 203bps, the bull steepener is an attractive trade. Secondly, in my opinion, taking a long position in the 2-year note will lock in a relatively high yield compared to the last twenty years and provide a direct trade on Federal Reserve policy. It is my view the Fed will have to drastically cut rates close to the zero bound in a recession. Pair this will an average drop of 250bps on the 2-year note's yield during recessions it has the potential to be a significant driver of portfolio returns. Timing for both trades will be the key factor of performance, which is why in my previous paper I discussed a strategy to give investors a better probability of timing a recession.