Pilbara Minerals Ltd (PILBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Pilbara Minerals Ltd (OTCPK:PILBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dale Henderson - MD, CEO & Director

Brian Lynn - CFO

Vince De Carolis - COO

Conference Call Participants

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs Group

Levi Spry - UBS

David Feng - China International Capital Corporation

Mitch Ryan - Jefferies

Glyn Lawcock - Barrenjoey

Max Vickerson - Morgans

Luke Smith - AustralianSuper

Nicholas Read - Read Corporate

Kate McCutcheon - Citigroup

Thomas Hays - CLSA Limited

Milan Tomic - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Timothy Hoff - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pilbara Minerals December 2022 Half Year Report. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Dale Henderson, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.

Dale Henderson

Thanks, Winnie, and good morning, good afternoon and good evening, depending on where you're calling from. Welcome to the Pilbara Minerals Half Year Results Call. Big warm welcome. And firstly, to start with, I'd just like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which our businesses operate in Perth, the Whadjuk Noongar People and up north, the Nyamal and People. We pay our respects to the elders past, present and emerging.

For introductions today, the speakers, we have Brian Lynn, our Chief Financial Officer; Vince De Carolis, our Chief Operating Officer. But we also have in the room, , our Assistant CFO; Gavin Spoors, who's our acting IR lead, and we also got Nicholas Read and Paul Armstrong from Read Corporate. Welcome, everyone.

Before I get into the formalities of the call, I'd just like to pay acknowledgment to Brian. This is his last sort of public call for us. The last 2 quarterly calls, I had sort of flagged Brian would be sort of departing. He's

