David Becker

Thesis

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) stock is up about 27% since I argued that "structural tailwinds could push the stock higher" (as compared to a gain of close to 8% for the S&P 500 (SP500). Now, reflecting on exceptionally strong Q1 FY 2023 results, I am confident to reiterate my bullish thesis. In fact, anchored on EPS upgrades through 2025, I raise my base case target price for DE stock to $473.02/share.

Deere Reports Strong Q1 FY 2023

On the backdrop of strong crop prices, as well as overall healthy demand for agriculture products, Deere delivered exceptional Q1 FY 2023 results -- beating analyst estimates with regard to both sales and earnings. During the period from September to the end of December, Deere generated group revenues of $12.7 billion, an increase of 32% as compared to the same year prior, and about $700 million above analyst consensus estimates (according to data collected by Bloomberg).

With regard to profitability, Deere's net income for the respective period surged by 117%, growing from $903 million in Q1 FY 2022 to $1,959 million in Q FY 2023. On a similar note, diluted EPS jumped 124%, to $6.55.

Reflecting on strong results, Deere CEO John C. May commented:

Deere’s first-quarter performance is a reflection of favorable market fundamentals and healthy demand for our equipment as well as solid execution on the part of our employees, dealers, and suppliers to get products to our customers ... We are, at the same time, benefiting from an improved operating environment, which is contributing to higher levels of production.

Deere Q1 FY 2023 Reporting

Notably, Deere's strong FY 2023 Q1 was supported by all of the company's operating segments -- benefitted from both higher shipment volume and price realization.

Production and Precision Agriculture:

The segment recorded a 55% YoY jump in net sales, while operating profit more than quadrupled.

Deere Q1 FY 2023 Reporting

Small Agriculture and Turf:

The segment recorded a 14% YoY jump in net sales, while operating profit increased about 20%.

Deere Q1 FY 2023 Reporting

Construction and Forestry:

The segment recorded a 26% YoY jump in net sales, while operating profit more than doubled.

Deere Q1 FY 2023 Reporting

Bullish Outlook Going Into 2023

As Deere continues to enjoy favorable structural tailwinds, Deere Chief Executive Officer John May voiced confidence going into 2023:

Deere is looking forward to another strong year on the basis of positive fundamentals, low machine inventories, and a continuation of solid execution

In addition, during the conference call with analysts, Deere executives stated that they anticipate a 20% increase in Production and Precision Agriculture sales this year. This growth is attributed to farmers aiming to minimize input wastage in the face of increasing prices. Similarly, Construction and Forestry is expected to remain strong.

Expressed in financial terms, Deere expects net income for FY 2023 of about $8.75 - $9.25 billion and net operating cash flow between $9.25 - $9.75 billion.

Deere Q1 FY 2023 Reporting

Notably, if management estimates with regard to Deere's FY 2023 forecast are correct, then DE stock would effectively be trading at an estimated FWD x13 Price-to-Operating Cash Flow ($126.6 billion market cap reference).

Target Price Update

Following a strong Q4 2022 reporting, paired with a very bullish outlook going into 2023, I update my EPS expectations for Deere through 2025. I estimate that DE's EPS in 2023 will likely expand to somewhere between $28.5 and $29.5 (estimate also reflects management guidance). Moreover, I also raise my EPS expectations for 2024 and 2025, to $31.25 and $33.0, respectively.

However, I continue to anchor on an 9.25% cost of equity and a 3.25%, terminal growth rate (about in line with nominal global GDP growth).

Given the EPS updates as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price of $473.02, versus 437.65 prior.

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Risks

As I see it, there has been no major risk-updated since I have last covered Deere stock. Thus, I would like to highlight what I have written before:

First, as a manufacturing company, Deere remains vulnerable to cost inflation (raw materials and labor), which could pressure the company’s profit margins. Second, a more challenging macro-economic backdrop, e.g., recession, could negatively impact the ability and willingness of farmers to invest in new equipment. Third, investors should consider that the sentiment towards stocks remains depressed, and given multiple macro-economic headwinds DE stock may experience volatility even though the company’s fundamentals remain unchanged. Finally, there is also the risk that, if other quality companies sell-off significantly, the relative equity valuation for Deere could become stretched versus the relative market – which could force a repricing at lower multiples.

Conclusion

On the backdrop of strong crop prices, as well as overall healthy demand for agriculture products, Deere delivered exceptional Q1 FY 2023 results, beating analyst consensus estimates with regard to both revenue and earrings. Moreover, reflecting on ongoing structural tailwinds, as well as bullish management commentary, I am confident to reiterate a bullish recommendation. In fact, anchored on EPS upgrades through 2025, I raise my base case target price for DE to $473.02/share.