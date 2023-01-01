Deere: Buy For 2023 And Beyond

Feb. 24, 2023 3:46 AM ETDeere & Company (DE)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.95K Followers

Summary

  • On the backdrop of strong crop prices, as well as overall healthy demand for agriculture products, Deere delivered exceptional Q1 FY 2023 results.
  • Deere's strong FY 2023 Q1 was supported by all of the company's operating segments -- benefitted from both higher shipment volume and price realization.
  • Reflecting on favorable structural tailwinds, Deere Chief Executive Officer John May voiced confidence going into 2023.
  • Anchored on EPS upgrades through 2025, I raise my base case target price for DE to $473.02/share.
Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Thesis

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) stock is up about 27% since I argued that "structural tailwinds could push the stock higher" (as compared to a gain of close to 8% for the S&P 500 (SP500). Now, reflecting

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.95K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not financial advice.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.