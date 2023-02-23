Mike Coppola

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., or Warner (NASDAQ:WBD), posted a mixed earnings release yesterday (February 23) as it missed its revenue estimates but edged ahead on its adjusted EBITDA projections.

The company also proffered an outlook that suggests that the near-term ad market remains uncertain. Despite that, the midpoint of its adjusted EBITDA guidance of "low to mid $11 billion range" is broadly in line with Wall Street's estimates.

Moreover, the company's ability to leverage the breadth and depth of its diverse portfolio helped it to mitigate the ad market weakness. Despite that, the pandemic headwinds impacted Q4's performance, as TV licensing revenue fell, leading to a fall in content revenue by 24% ex-FX.

In addition, the weakness in Studios was largely expected, as theatrical releases were still picking up pace post-pandemic, as its revenue fell 23% ex-FX. However, management quickly pointed out to investors that WBD snagged a "deal to make multiple Lord of the Rings movies,' bolstering the momentum in its Studios business.

Notwithstanding, ad revenue was tepid, as it fell 14% ex-FX, even though Direct-to-Consumer or DTC showed an improvement toward profitability. Accordingly, DTC reported an adjusted EBITDA of -$217M but remains well behind the company's targeted $1B profitability by 2025.

However, it remains to be seen how CEO David Zaslav & his team plans to navigate its "profit-first, no-growth streaming strategy," even as it upgraded its cost-synergy estimates to $4B (from $3.5B in Q3).

Warner's DTC subscribers hardly grew in 2022, reaching 96.1M, including 41.5M international subscribers, which monetized much lower. Accordingly, Warner posted average revenue per user or ARPU of $3.71 for international subscribers, much lower than its domestic ARPU of $10.83.

Moreover, Warner's DTC subscriber growth trailed its streaming rivals in Q4, as Disney (DIS) reported 14% YoY growth, while Paramount (PARA) posted 24% growth.

As such, while the company continues to focus on driving cost synergies and so-called "quality" growth, we believe management needs to provide a more straightforward path toward its $1B adjusted EBITDA profitability by 2025 for DTC.

All eyes will likely be on the launch of its DTC integration for HBO Max and Discovery+, which is expected to preview on April 12. The company has confidence that the upcoming product revamp will "provide real optionality for growth and reduction in churn."

Coupled with its confidence in an improved scatter market in H2, supported by Roku's (ROKU) recent optimistic commentary, it should help the company meet/surpass the lowered bar on its 2023 profitability guidance.

The shift in consumer spending toward services and entertainment has likely lifted the recent optimism on WBD, as it has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since the start of 2023.

As such, investors are likely betting that the economy will not fall into a deep recession with a steep increase in unemployment rates. Hence, all eyes will be on the Fed's next release of its summary of economic projections, or SEP, on whether an upgrade in its terminal rate is necessary to tame stubborn inflation rates.

WBD price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

With the surge from its late December lows, WBD's NTM EBITDA multiple of 8.7x has normalized above its peers' median of 7.6x. However, it remains below the DTC leaders Netflix (NFLX) and DIS, which posted EBITDA multiples of 20.5x and 14.8x, respectively.

Hence, the market likely needs to be more assured over the growth cadence of Warner's DTC strategy before a further upward re-rating could occur. As such, investors are encouraged to assess the progress of its upcoming DTC integration carefully.

We also gleaned that WBD's price action is unconstructive, given its rapid surge, and investors are urged not to chase it from here.

Rating: Hold (Reiterated).